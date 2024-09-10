Adani Airports Holdings, which operates seven airports in the country, including Thiruvananthapuram, has launched an 'aviio' digital platform to provide real-time data on passenger movement, baggage flow, wait time at gates and bags on the belts.

A company official told PTI that airport operators/managers will use the digital platform to monitor passenger and baggage flow. Airport security (CISF), airlines, airport staff, and ground staff will also have access to the app and real-time data.

It is understood that the facility will also be used in six other airports operated by the Adani Group, such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, Sardar Vallabbhai Patel International Airport at Ahmedabad, Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Mangaluru International Airport, Jaipur International Airport and Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport at Guwahati.

“On the face of it, this multipurpose app is designed to revolutionise stakeholder collaboration, equipping both internal and external stakeholders at airports with improved situational awareness for informed decision-making. However, the most important impact of 'aviio' would be on passenger journeys. This app is all set to transform the way passengers transit through our airports," said Arun Bansal, CEO of Adani Airports Holdings Ltd.

(With PTI inputs)

