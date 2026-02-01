New Delhi: The price of commercial LPG cylinders has been raised by ₹49 with effect from February 1, adding to operating costs for businesses that depend on these cylinders for everyday use. Oil marketing companies announced the increase as part of their routine monthly price adjustment.

The hike applies to the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder, widely used by hotels, restaurants and small eateries, reported IANS. Following the revision, the retail price of a commercial cylinder in Delhi has risen to ₹1,740.50. Prices of domestic LPG cylinders of 14.2 kg, however, remain unchanged.

According to Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), the revised rate stands at ₹1,844.50 in Kolkata, ₹1,692 in Mumbai and ₹1,899.50 in Chennai, which remains the most expensive among the four metros.

With this latest increase, commercial LPG prices across cities have gone up by a cumulative ₹160 since the start of the year, just over a month ago. Households, however, have been spared any hike, as domestic cooking gas prices have not been revised.

Oil companies reiterated that there has been no change in the price of LPG cylinders meant for home consumers from February 1.

Officials said LPG prices are reviewed at the beginning of each month and revised depending on factors such as global fuel trends, currency movements and transportation costs.

The increase is expected to impact the food and hospitality sectors, where commercial LPG is a key fuel source, potentially pushing up operating expenses and, in turn, food prices.

Prior to the recent hikes, commercial LPG prices had remained relatively stable. Since April 2025, rates have been cut six times, resulting in a total reduction of ₹223 per cylinder, including minor rollbacks in November and December.