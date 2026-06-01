A ₹50,000 monthly income after 60 sounds simple, but the required corpus changes sharply based on where you live, whether you own your house, and how much medical support your family needs. This is why retirement planning should start with city-level expenses, not only a national average.

The basic formula behind the corpus

If you want ₹50,000 per month after 60, you need ₹6 lakh a year. A common retirement estimate is to divide your annual need by a safe withdrawal rate. If you use a 4 per cent withdrawal rate, ₹6 lakh needs a corpus of about ₹1.50 crore. If you want a safer 3.5 per cent withdrawal rate, the corpus becomes about ₹1.71 crore.

This estimate assumes your corpus stays invested and generates post-retirement returns. It also assumes that you withdraw carefully every year instead of using the money randomly. A retirement calculator helps you test this with your age, current savings, expected return, inflation rate, and target monthly income.

Why housing changes the number completely

If you own a house, ₹50,000 per month gives you more breathing room in many cities. If you rent in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, or Pune, ₹50,000 will feel tight. Rent inflation also continues after retirement, while your income may become more fixed.

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For example, if your rent is ₹25,000 per month after 60, you need another ₹3 lakh per year. At a 4 per cent withdrawal rate, that rent alone needs about ₹75 lakh of additional corpus. This is why buying or securing housing before retirement often reduces pressure on your post-60 money.

Count your retirement benefits before setting the corpus

Your personal corpus requirement reduces if you have a pension, EPF, gratuity, leave encashment, employer superannuation, or rental income. However, do not reduce your corpus blindly. Some benefits are one-time payments. Some are taxable depending on your case. Some are available only to specific employees. If you are in the private sector, your actual income after 60 may depend more on EPF, NPS, mutual funds, fixed income, and annuity choices.

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Best pension plan in India

There is not one product for everyone. You may need a mix of NPS, annuity plans, EPF, mutual funds, fixed deposits, senior citizen products, and health insurance. IRDAI’s policyholder guidance says pension products provide financial security through stable retirement income and must have defined assured benefits at sale for death, surrender, and vesting.

Annuity income is also important if you want a predictable monthly cash flow. PFRDA states that annuity schemes under NPS are offered by Annuity Service Providers regulated by IRDAI and empanelled with PFRDA.

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The safer way to build the corpus

You can build a safer retirement corpus by breaking the planning process into clear steps instead of starting with a random target amount.

Start with your target city because retirement expenses in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Jaipur, or Coimbatore will not be the same.

Decide on the monthly income you want after 60. It could be ₹50,000, ₹60,000, ₹75,000, or more, depending on your lifestyle and housing situation.

Separate essential expenses from lifestyle expenses. Essentials include food, utilities, medicines, insurance premiums, maintenance, and transport.

Keep lifestyle expenses flexible. Travel, eating out, gifts, hobbies, and leisure spending should be planned separately so they do not disturb your basic retirement income.

Build a medical emergency reserve outside your regular retirement corpus. A single hospitalisation or long-term treatment can affect your withdrawal plan if all your money sits in one bucket.

Factor in inflation before finalising the corpus. If you are 40 today, ₹50,000 after 20 years will not buy what ₹50,000 buys today.

Use a realistic retirement calculator to test different ages, inflation rates, return assumptions, and monthly income targets before you decide the final corpus.

This method keeps your retirement plan practical because it links your corpus to real expenses instead of a rough guess.

Conclusion

For a ₹50,000 monthly income after 60, you need at least ₹1.50 crore to ₹1.71 crore in lower-cost cities if you own your home. In higher-cost cities, the practical number moves closer to ₹2 crore to ₹3 crore. The gap is not small, and rent makes it worse.