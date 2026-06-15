Chengannur: The absence of covers over the drainage channel near the railway underpass on MK Road has turned into a safety hazard, particularly in the stretch near Kadanthottu bridge.

The stretch has witnessed repeated accidents, with the latest on Sunday, when a car skidded into an open drain. A motorbike rider was also caught up in the incident, but passengers in both vehicles escaped without injury. Both the car and the two-wheeler, however, suffered damage. The spot has witnessed several such accidents in the past.

The already narrow stretch has effectively become a potential accident trap, with an uncovered drain running along its side.

The road also forms part of the busy Sabarimala route, where traffic increases significantly during the pilgrimage season. However, buses and trucks above three metres in height cannot pass through the railway underpass. Drivers, often unaware of this restriction, end up reversing or turning their vehicles in the stretch, forcing other vehicles closer to the edge of the road . This, in turn, increases the risk of falling into the drain. The situation worsens during peak traffic, particularly during the Sabarimala season, when the road experiences heavy traffic.

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Taking note of the risk, demand is growing for the immediate covering of the drain with slabs. At the very least, residents say, reflective markers or crash barriers should be installed to warn motorists and prevent further accidents.