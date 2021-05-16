Malayalam
Delhi lockdown extended till May 24

COVID-19 in India
A boy performs last rites of a family member who died of COVID-19 at Nigambodh Ghat cremation ground, in New Delhi, Friday, May 14, 2021. Photo: Kamal Singh/PTI
Published: May 16, 2021 01:35 PM IST
Topic | India

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown by one more week in the national capital to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The lockdown imposed on April 19 has been extended for the fourth time till May 24 morning. It was scheduled to end at 5 am tomorrow.

The COVID-19 situation has been improving in Delhi with the number of cases and positivity rate going down steadily in the past few days.

The chief minister said the lockdown is being extended as the gains made so far in combating the coronavirus cannot be lost due to relaxations now. 

