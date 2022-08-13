Cong president Sonia Gandhi tests COVID positive again

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who had tested positive for COVID-19 in June, and recuperated after hospitalisation, is reportedly positive again.

Party’s general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh has tweeted about the same and also stating the 75-year-old will remain in isolation as per government protocol.

A few days ago, Sonia's daughter and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had also tested positive.

In June, Sonia had spent quite a few days in hospital due to post-COVID issues. Around the time, she was also supposed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate over the money-laundering case pertaining to transactions of the Associated Journals Limited and had pushed the dates of the same owing to ill-health.

A day ago, she had met Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav at her residence following political upheaval that stripped the BJP out of power in the state.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Ghelot has also tweeted about Sonia's ill-health and he said, “Wish her a speedy recovery. May she get well soon. Prayers for her good health and well being."

(With inputs from PTI)