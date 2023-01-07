Air India passenger who peed on woman arrested from Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The 34-year-old Mumbai man who peed on a female passenger on an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi was arrested from Bengaluru on Saturday. Shankar Mishra, who llegedly unzipped his pants and urinated on a woman in the business class on November 26, last year, was on the run and a lookout notice or airport alert was put out to trace him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Ravi Kumar Singh said, "Accused Shankar Mishra in IGIA case has been arrested from Bengaluru by a Delhi Police team. He has been brought to Delhi and further investigation into the case is in progress."

As per reports, he later begged the woman not to report him to the police, saying it would impact his wife and child.

The Delhi police said the accused was the vice-president of the India Chapter of American multinational financial services company Wells Fargo, headquartered in California. The company said in a statement that the incident was 'deeply disturbing'. "This individual has been terminated from Well Fargo," the firm said in a statement.

The company further said it holds its employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and "we find these allegations deeply disturbing."

"We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiry be directed to them," the statement added.

(With inputs from PTI)