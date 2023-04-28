Delhi Police to file FIR against Wrestling Federation chief Brij Bhushan

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday told the Supreme Court that they have decided to lodge FIR on the complaint of wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The wrestlers, who include Olympics, Commonwealth and World Championships medal winners in Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, have been sitting at Jantar Mantar in the heart of the national capital since last weekend. Over the last four days, the wrestlers have slept and trained at the protest site.

The police were replying to the notice issued by the apex court pertaining to the plea filed by the wrestlers.

Earlier the court had noted that there are serious allegations that are contained in the petition by wrestlers who have represented India.

Meanwhile, the grapplers have received support from current and former sportspersons. Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, India women's hockey captain and Padma award winner Rani Rampal, and tennis ace Sania Mirza have extended their support to the protesting wrestlers.

In a tweet on Friday, the javelin champion called for "quick action" from authorities to ensure that justice is served. Rani, in her tweet, said: "It tears me apart to see my fellow athletes in this situation".

Sania Mirza said justice must be served "sooner than later."

They expressed their support to the grapplers a day after Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P T Usha came down heavily on the wrestlers for hitting the streets to resume their protests instead of approaching its athletes' commission to lodge their complaints against Brij Bhushan.