Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

New TRAI norms to address complaints on call drops, delay in getting OTPs

Our Correspondent
Published: August 19, 2023 11:34 AM IST
Internet-phone
After the rollout of 5G services in India there have been several complaints from subscribers regarding call drops and other network-related issues. File Photo: Shutter stock
Topic | India

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India is bringing new guidelines for ensuring Quality of Services (QoS) for phone calls and internet services. According to the new draft regulations companies will have to increase their quality of services. 

TRAI on Friday issued its consultation paper on 'Review of Quality-of-Service Standards for Access Services (Wireless and Wireline) and Broadband Services.'

According to TRAI, after the rollout of 5G services in India there has been several complaints from subscribers regarding call drops and other network-related issues.

RELATED ARTICLES

One-time password (OTP) SMS services will also have new QoS standards since there has been complaints about not receiving SMS on time. According to the draft regulation a consumer should receive SMS within 20 seconds.

TRAI has proposed to have single regulation dealing with QoS standards for all voice and data services irrespective of their access medium. Accordingly, present three regulations are proposed to be merged into single regulation.

The authority has issued a consultation paper for seeking comments from 'stakeholders'. Written comments on the consultation paper are invited from the stakeholders latest by 20th September 2023. Counter-comments can be submitted by 5th October 2023.

The consultation paper has been published on TRAI's website.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.