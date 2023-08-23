Aizawl: An under-construction railway bridge collapsed near the Sairang area of Mizoram on Wednesday, killing at least 17 workers, police said.

Several others are feared trapped at the site, as 35-40 workers were present when the incident occurred around 10 am, about 21 km from Aizawl, they said.

“Seventeen bodies have been recovered from the debris so far... many others are still missing,” a police officer said.

He also said rescue and relief efforts are underway.

The railway bridge was under construction over the Kurung River connecting Bairabi to Sairang.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the family members of the deceased and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the victims.

Pained by the bridge mishap in Mizoram. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being given to those affected.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured, the Prime Minister's Office said on X.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said he was deeply saddened over the loss of lives in the incident, and expressed gratitude to all those who helped in the rescue operation.

Under construction railway over bridge at Sairang, near Aizawl collapsed today; atleast 17 workers died: Rescue under progress. Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Sending gratitude to the people who have come out in large numbers to help with rescue operations, he posted on X.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of workers who died and an ex gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh for those who suffered minor injuries.

"Grieved by the unfortunate incident in Mizoram. NDRF, state administration and railway officials are at the site. Rescue operation on war footing. Ex-gratia compensation: Rs 10 Lakh in case of death, Rs 2 Lakh towards grievous and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries," the minister said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Zoramthanga and assured them of all possible assistance.



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the deceased workers in Mizoram include a few from Malda district in her state.



Banerjee also said she has instructed officials to coordinate with the Mizoram government for assistance in the rescue operation.

"Shocked to learn about the tragic collapse today of an under-construction railway bridge in Mizoram, leading to loss of lives of several site workers, including some belonging to our Malda district," she wrote on X.

"Have instructed my chief secretary to coordinate with Mizoram administration at once for rescue/assistance operations. Malda district administration has been asked to reach out to the bereaved families for extending all possible help. We shall give due compensation asap to the next of kin of the affected families. Solidarity to the distressed, condolences to the families of the deceased. Situation under watch," Banerjee added.

(With PTI inputs)