Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Minor girls raped by schoolmates end life in Rajasthan; three held

PTI
Published: October 08, 2023 12:07 PM IST
Representational Image. Photo: Manorama
Topic | India

Jaipur: Two minor girls allegedly killed themselves after being molested by four schoolmates in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district, police said Saturday.The Class 12 students were cousins, they said.

The alleged incident took place in the Ghantali area. The girls, aged around 16, were students of a government school, Ghantali SHO Sohan Lal said.

On Wednesday, the father of one of the girls lodged a complaint against four boys, accusing them of molestation and intimidation. The police on Saturday added rape charges against the accused, he added.

RELATED ARTICLES

Three of the accused, including a minor, were detained soon after the girls' suicide, the officer said.

The bodies of the girls, who died after consuming poison, have been sent to the district hospital for post-mortem, the police said.

After the incident came to light, BJP's Rajasthan unit chief and Chittorgarh MP CP Joshi blasted the state's Congress government as "weak, ineffective".

In a post in Hindi on X, he said, "See the result of the courage of criminals under the rule of a weak, ineffective, useless and corrupt Congress government. In Pipalkhunt, Pratapgarh, two girl students studying in Class 12 commit suicide due to harassment and molestation."

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.