Meet the richest minister in new Modi govt with assets valued at Rs 5,705 cr

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 10, 2024 12:19 PM IST
Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani. Photo: Facebook/pemmasaniofficial.
Topic | India

New Delhi: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, with assets totalling Rs 5,705 crore, is the wealthiest minister in the 18th Lok Sabha Council of Ministers. Sworn in as a Minister of State on Sunday, Pemmasani was also the richest candidate in the Lok Sabha elections, declaring the highest assets among all 8,390 candidates.
Among the ministers with Cabinet rank, Jyotiraditya M Scindia has the highest asset at Rs 484 crore. He has the sixth highest assets among the winning Lok Sabha MPs.

Pemmasani and Scindia were the only two to be sworn in as ministers among the top 10 richest winners in the Lok Sabha polls. Though the BJP this time could not get a majority on its own in the recent Lok Sabha polls, the party-led alliance secured 293 seats out of 543. The majority mark in the lower house is 272.
(With PTI Inputs)

