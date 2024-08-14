Kolkata doc death: 150 mg semen found in body, daughter victim of gang rape, parents tell court

Kolkata: The parents of the 31-year-old trainee doctor, who was brutally raped and murdered at a government hospital here, submitted a petition to the Calcutta High Court seeking a CBI probe based on the autopsy report, the findings of which suggest the woman was a victim of gang rape.

They said in their petition that the autopsy report had unequivocally stated that the cause of death was strangulation of the neck and that there were clear signs of sexual assault. "Both ears exhibited signs of injury, suggesting a violent struggle. Her lips were injured, indicating that she may have been silenced or gagged during the attack," the petition added. It also said bite marks were found on her neck, underlining the severity of the assault.

The petition said that the autopsy found 150 mg of semen in the victim's body, "a quantity suggesting the involvement of multiple perpetrators".

Before the case was transferred to CBI, state police had arrested Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer who frequented the hospital. The parents' petition further stated no step was taken to arrest any other offenders while the evidence indicates that their daughter was the victim of a gang rape and murder, a crime that could not have been committed by one person alone.

The parents also underlined that the then principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and other stakeholders who were responsible for the victim's safety on the premises are yet to be apprehended.

In its order to transfer the probe to CBI, the High Court came down heavily on the hospital administration and especially its former principal Dr Sandip Ghosh. The court questioned why the hospital authorities did not file a police complaint after the doctor was found dead. It also pulled up the state government for appointing Dr Ghosh as principal of another medical college hours after he resigned as the head of RG Kar Medical College.

The autopsy, they alleged, was conducted hastily. "Improper autopsy was done to shield the others involved in their daughter's death," they said in the petition.