Kolkata students' secretariat march: 6,000 police personnel, detectives deployed for security

Kolkata: The state police deployed massive security for the 'Nabanna Abhijan' (March to Secretariat), anticipating violence during the protest in the city on Tuesday. The students in West Bengal have organised the march in response to the rape and murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, prompting the state's security forces to remain on high alert. The student community initiated the protest on social media, inviting everyone to participate and urging attendees not to carry any political party banners.

A total of 2,000 policemen under the supervision of 97 senior officers will be ensuring safety and security in and around the state Secretariat, sources said, while Kolkata Police will depute as many as 4,000 cops with special focus on the points connecting Kolkata and Horwah.

Apart from that police detectives in plain dress have also been deployed in and around the state secretariat. Police personnel from other commiserates and district units will also be deployed on Tuesday to prevent any untoward incident.

Sources in the Kolkata Police said that barricades will be put up at seven points in the city on Tuesday, while water cannons will be kept on standby. There will also be drone surveillance of the rally. Last Friday, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court had rejected a plea moved by the West Bengal government seeking a ban on the Nabanna Abhijan. Even the Supreme Court had observed last week that while the law would take its course, peaceful protests cannot be stopped forcefully.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose issued a short video message on Monday night saying that there should not be any attempt to disrupt and stop any peaceful movement. The organisers have also issued an appeal to all the participants to stick to just two slogans -- 'Dofa ek, dabi ek, Mamata Banerjeer podotyag' (There is only demand -- Mamata Banerjee's resignation) and 'Justice for RG Kar.'

They have also appealed to the participants not to enter the premises of state Secretariat Nabanna, located in the Mandirtala area of Howrah district adjacent to Kolkata. Nabanna is the state secretariat from where the Government of West Bengal operates. It houses the offices of the Chief Minister and other top ministers and officials.

The Nabanna Abhijan is similar to the call given by the women of the state for a midnight march to 'capture the streets' on the eve of Independence Day seeking justice for the R G Kar rape and murder victim. Those willing to join the protest rally have been asked to assemble at College Square in central Kolkata from where the protesters will head towards Nabanna.

The state unit of the BJP has already expressed solidarity towards the protest march. According to state BJP President and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, his party would extend solidarity not only to Tuesday’s protest march but also to any protests seeking justice for the rape and murder victim.

However, representatives of the students’ wings of the Left parties have decided to maintain a distance from the protest since they feel that those behind organising the event are clandestine supporters of the BJP and RSS. Meanwhile, both the West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police have decided to keep the state Secretariat as well as the different entry points to Horwah district leading to Nabanna under blanket security cover.

