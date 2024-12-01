New Delhi: The price of commercial LPG cylinders, primarily used by hotels and restaurants, has raised by Rs 16.5 per 19 kg cylinder in the latest monthly revision, aligning with international oil price trends. Additionally, the price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), or jet fuel, was increased by 1.45 per cent, reported PTI.

Commercial LPG prices have seen their fifth consecutive monthly hike, with the latest increase of Rs 16.5 bringing the price of a 19-kg cylinder to Rs 1,818.5. This follows a Rs 62 hike in November. Over the last five revisions, the price of commercial LPG cylinders has increased by Rs 172.5, reaching the highest level in a year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, prices had been reduced for four consecutive months before the current cycle began in August, with a cumulative cut of Rs 148 per 19-kg cylinder. Currently, commercial LPG is priced at Rs 1,771 per cylinder in Mumbai, Rs 1,927 in Kolkata, and Rs 1,980 in Chennai. Variations in ATF and LPG prices across states are due to differences in local taxes, including VAT.

ATF rates have risen by Rs 1,318.12 per kilolitre (kl), or 1.45 per cent, to Rs 91,856.84 per kl in the national capital, which hosts one of the country's busiest airports, according to state-owned fuel companies. This marks the second consecutive monthly increase in ATF prices.

ADVERTISEMENT

On November 1, ATF prices were raised by Rs 2,941.5 per kl (3.3 per cent), following two rounds of reductions that had brought prices to their lowest level this year. Earlier, rates were cut by Rs 5,883 per kl (6.3 per cent) on October 1 and by Rs 4,495.5 per kl (4.58 per cent) on September 1. In Mumbai, ATF prices increased to Rs 85,861.02 per kl from the previous Rs 84,642.91.

Meanwhile, the price of domestic cooking gas cylinders remains unchanged at Rs 803 for a 14.2-kg cylinder. State-owned fuel retailers—Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL)—revise prices for ATF and cooking gas monthly, based on average international fuel benchmarks and foreign exchange rates.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prices of petrol and diesel remain unchanged, with rates frozen since a Rs 2 per litre cut in mid-March ahead of the general elections. Currently, petrol costs Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi, while diesel is priced at Rs 87.62 per litre.