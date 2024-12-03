A senior party functionary announced on Monday that the suspense over Maharashtra’s next chief minister will be resolved on December 4, when the BJP legislature party elects its new leader. Earlier, the BJP named Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani as central observers for the meeting. Devendra Fadnavis, a two-time former CM, is widely considered the frontrunner for the role.



The BJP has confirmed that the new chief minister will be sworn in at 5 pm on December 5 at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, in a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders. Preparations for the event are underway. The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the BJP’s key allies in the Mahayuti coalition, are expected to be allotted deputy CM positions in the new government.



ADVERTISEMENT

Rupani, one of the central observers, expressed confidence that a leader would be chosen unanimously. "The Maharashtra BJP legislature party meeting will take place on Tuesday or Wednesday. Efforts will be made to elect a leader unanimously. Sitharamanji and I will attend the meeting as observers and submit a report to the high command. The selected leader will likely become the CM, pending finalisation of the formula," Rupani said in Rajkot. He added, “I believe Maharashtra will get a BJP CM this time, as outgoing CM Eknath Shinde has declared his support for the party's candidate."



The legislature party meeting is scheduled for Wednesday morning at Vidhan Bhawan, a party insider confirmed. In the November 20 assembly elections, the Mahayuti alliance secured 230 of the 288 seats, with the BJP winning 132, the Shiv Sena 57, and the NCP 41.



ADVERTISEMENT

Shinde signals displeasure over new role

Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde was reportedly unhappy about not being reappointed as chief minister. Sources indicated he retreated to his village, Dare, in Satara district for rest after a hectic campaign. However, Shinde returned to Thane on Sunday, denying speculation about his dissatisfaction. “I spoke to PM Modi and told him I will not be an obstacle. We will go with whatever he decides,” Shinde said.

Shinde's Shiv Sena has demanded the Home portfolio in the new government. Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat argued that it is customary for the party holding the deputy CM post to also manage the Home Ministry, adding, “This will strengthen the Mahayuti alliance.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde dismissed reports that he might be made deputy CM, reiterating that he has no interest in ministerial positions. “I had the opportunity to join the Union Cabinet but chose to focus on strengthening the party,” he said.

Alliance leaders prepare for key portfolios

Amid negotiations, NCP leader Ajit Pawar travelled to Delhi on Monday, while Fadnavis and Shinde remained in Mumbai meeting party workers. Responding to speculation about the state’s Ladki Bahin scheme, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar clarified that the decision to increase the grant for women from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100 would be made by the cabinet.