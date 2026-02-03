New Delhi: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said India had secured a “very good” trade agreement with the United States, claiming it was more favourable than those obtained by competing countries and had safeguarded the interests of the agriculture and dairy sectors.

While refraining from sharing specific details, Goyal said the negotiations were in their final phase and that an India–US joint statement outlining the broad framework of the agreement would be released soon.

The minister accused the Congress and its allies of attempting to mislead the public over the proposed deal. Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Goyal said he had a negative outlook and opposed India’s development.

Goyal said he had intended to brief Parliament on the agreement but was unable to do so due to disruptions by the Congress and other Opposition parties. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for concluding the long-pending trade pact, saying the country was congratulating him for the achievement. According to the minister, India had managed to strike a favourable deal largely due to the personal rapport between the Prime Minister and US President Donald Trump.

Goyal said the agreement would create significant opportunities for the poor, fishermen, farmers and the youth, and described it as a positive signal for India’s future growth. He added that under the agreement, the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods would be reduced from 50 per cent to 18 per cent.

(With PTI Inputs)