Three Pakistani terrorists linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were killed in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar and Udhampur districts. Security forces were tracking them for the past three weeks, officials said.

One terrorist was killed during a gunfight on Wednesday evening in the snowbound Chatroo region of Kishtwar. Two others, self-styled JeM commanders, were neutralised this morning after being cornered inside a natural cave in Udhampur, the officials added. The operations came just ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s three-day visit to the Union Territory, starting Thursday.

“In the continuing search and elimination of terrorists in the Kishtwar region, where the hunt has already led to several contacts in the dense forests and challenging terrain, a contact was re-established with the terrorists on the run in the ongoing joint operation (Trashi-I) by the troops of Counter-Insurgency Force Delta, White Knight Corps, J&K Police and CRPF at around 5.45 pm today in the general area of Dichhar, Kishtwar.

“One terrorist has been successfully neutralised. Operation is in progress,” the Army’s White Knight Corps posted on X. Officials said the encounter began when a joint search party was carrying out operations in the Sanjinala-Dichhar area of the Chingam forest.

In Udhampur, two Pakistani terrorists, identified as Rubani alias Abu Mavia and his close associate Zubair, were killed after a 20-hour-long operation that trapped them inside a cave on Tuesday evening. Security forces reported several loud blasts during the cave assault on Wednesday. Bodies of the terrorists were recovered—one at the cave’s entrance, the other deeper inside.

The militants had been located by joint troops of the Army, police, and CRPF during intensified searches in the higher reaches of the Ramnagar-Basantgarh area around 4 pm on Tuesday, leading to a prolonged gunfight, officials said. The Army named the operation “Kiya” and noted that although it has concluded, the area remains under strict surveillance.

“Based on specific intelligence input provided by police, troops of Counter-Insurgency Force Delta, White Knight Corps planned and executed a focused joint counter-terror operation in the general area of Jophar Forest, Basantgarh in coordination with police and CRPF reinforcing the cordon, ensuring effective area domination to prevent escape of terrorists.

“Contact with terrorists was established yesterday and since then, terrorists were prevented from breaking contact. Following a calibrated and coordinated response, two terrorists have been successfully neutralised. The operation highlighted seamless inter-agency coordination, tactical precision and high standards of professionalism,” the White Knight Corps posted on X regarding the Udhampur encounter.

A significant cache of weapons and ammunition was recovered from the slain militants, including an M4 carbine, an AK assault rifle, and three grenades. Officials said the terrorists had been active in the region for several years.

The operation involved heavy gunfire and explosions in the Jaffer, Gujrada, and Chigla Balotha forests, initially lasting over an hour. One of the terrorists sustained injuries but, along with his associate, managed to retreat into the cave.

As the terrorists attempted to escape under darkness around 7.30 pm on Tuesday, Army reinforcements—including paratroopers and dog squads—tightened the cordon. Security forces maintained a night-long vigil, using drones for surveillance, before launching a final assault on the cave on Wednesday morning. This was Udhampur’s second encounter since December 15, when a policeman was killed in an encounter at Soan village, although the militants had escaped under cover of darkness and thick foliage.

Earlier in January, a series of encounters—three in Kathua district and five in Kishtwar’s Chatroo forest belt—resulted in the death of top JeM terrorist Usman of Pakistan in Kathua, along with a paratrooper in Kishtwar, amid intensified operations targeting militants hiding in Jammu’s upper reaches.

Officials noted that Usman was part of the same JeM group eliminated in Udhampur and had been separated following the Soan encounter.

(With PTI Inputs)