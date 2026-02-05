Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha, highlighted what he described as a "transformational shift" in key sectors since 2014, driven by reforms undertaken by the NDA government.

Contrasting the situation before and after 2014, Modi pointed to changes in banking, the handling of non-performing assets, and the functioning of public sector enterprises, saying reforms had helped revive growth and improve the lives of farmers. Reiterating the NDA's slogan of "reform, perform and transform," he said the measures taken over the past decade had laid the foundation for sustained economic progress.

The Prime Minister began his reply amid protests by Opposition parties demanding that the Leader of Opposition be allowed to speak. Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan disallowed the demand, following which sloganeering continued from the Opposition benches. Taking a dig at Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, Modi remarked that slogans could be raised while seated.

Opposition MPs were protesting against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi not being allowed to complete his speech in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the President's address. The standoff led to Opposition parties staging a walkout from the Lower House and staying away from the discussion.

In his address, Modi said the world was moving towards a new global order in the post-Covid era. "After the Second World War, a world order was created. Today, the world is moving towards a new one, and if analysed objectively, it is leaning towards India," he said. Calling India a strong voice of the Global South, Modi said New Delhi was concluding "future-ready" trade agreements with several countries, including what he termed a landmark deal with the European Union.

Shifting focus to Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala, Sadanandan Master, Modi praised his maiden speech and lauded his composure despite having lost both limbs in a brutal attack decades ago. "Despite enduring excruciating circumstances due to ideological differences, his demeanour shows no bitterness. This deserves admiration," the Prime Minister said, adding that such conduct was an inspiration for both the nation and the political class.

Modi also launched a sharp attack on Congress and Rahul Gandhi over what he called an objectionable slur against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu. He said branding the Sikh MP a "traitor" amounted to insulting the entire Sikh community and reflected the Congress's "hateful mindset," questioning why the party had not expressed remorse.

The Prime Minister further accused past Congress-led governments of damaging India's global standing. He cited excerpts from a speech by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to argue that policy stagnation under the Nehru-era Planning Commission had created a disconnect between governance and the needs of people, particularly in hill states.