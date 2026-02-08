Faridabad: Police on Sunday arrested a swing operator and one of his employees in connection with the collapse of a giant ‘Tsunami’ ride at the Surajkund fairgrounds that claimed the life of an on-duty inspector and injured 12 others.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini directed authorities to strictly enforce safety norms at public events. He announced financial assistance of ₹1 lakh each for those seriously injured and expressed solidarity with the family of the deceased officer, reported PTI.

Earlier, Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal announced a compensation of ₹1 crore for Inspector Prasad’s family and promised a government job to one eligible member. He also said Prasad would be honoured as a martyr for his bravery.

Senior officials, including the DGP and the Faridabad Commissioner, met the bereaved family and visited the injured in the hospital.

“The inspector made a brave attempt to save others while on duty. His death is a major loss to the force,” Singhal said, adding that all possible support would be extended to the family.

The accident occurred on February 7 during the 39th Surajkund International Crafts Mela, when the swing, carrying around 19 people, tilted suddenly and crashed to the ground after snapping mid-air.

Police personnel at the spot after a swing fell down at Surajkund fair, in Faridabad. Photo: PTI

Inspector Jagdish Prasad (58), who lost his life while trying to rescue those trapped on the ride, had joined the Haryana Armed Police in 1989 and was due to retire in March after 36 years of service. His body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem on Sunday.

Faridabad police spokesperson Yashpal said a special investigation team had arrested Mohammad Shakir, a resident of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmour district and proprietor of Himachal Fun Care, which operated the ride, along with his employee Nitesh from Meerut. Investigations are continuing to determine the role of others.

Twelve people, including police personnel and civilians, were injured in the incident. Five of them have since been discharged after treatment, officials said.

Despite the tragedy, the district administration said the fair would continue, though the swing area has been sealed pending investigation.

Tourism and district officials inspected the venue on Sunday to assess safety arrangements. The accident took place shortly after another incident in which a gate collapsed at the fairgrounds, injuring two people.

A four-member SIT, headed by DCP (Crime) Mukesh Kumar, has been formed to investigate the case. The team will examine possible negligence and review compliance with safety regulations.

According to a complaint filed by Assistant Sub-Inspector Sunny, Inspector Prasad rushed to help passengers when the ride malfunctioned. However, the structure gave way from one side and collapsed, trapping him underneath. He later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

The district administration has also set up a separate inquiry committee led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Satbir Singh, along with senior police and technical officials.

On Sunday, the fair entered its ninth day under a sombre atmosphere, with visitors offering prayers for the victims. Authorities said the ride section would remain closed while safety checks are conducted, but other activities at the venue are continuing as normal.

Officials reiterated that public safety remains their top priority.

Inspector Prasad is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. His death has deeply affected his native village in Mathura district. Family members recalled his dedication and said he had received the Police Medal in 2019-20.

This was the third serious accident involving amusement rides at the Surajkund fair. A fatal incident in 2002 and another injury in 2019 had earlier raised concerns about safety standards. Despite existing rules requiring daily inspections, Saturday’s accident has once again questioned the organisers’ safety measures.