The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has stated that Class 10 students must compulsorily sit for the first board examination under its new two-exam system. Officials said that students who fail to appear for at least three subjects in the first phase will be categorised under “essential repeat”.

CBSE will introduce the two-board-exam format for Class 10 starting in 2026. The board issued the clarification after receiving representations requesting that students who miss the first exam be allowed to directly appear for the second phase.

"It is mandatory for all the students to appear in the first board examination. All passed and eligible students will be allowed to improve their performance in any of the three subjects out of Science, Mathematics, Social Science and languages," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said. He further clarified the rules for those who do not meet the minimum appearance requirement.

"If a student has not appeared in three or more subjects in the first examination, then he or she will not be allowed to appear in the second examination. Such students will be placed in the 'Essential Repeat' category and can take the examination only next year in the main examinations in the month of February next year," he added. Students placed under the compartment category after the first exam will be eligible to sit for the second examination, he said.

"Additional Subject will not be permitted after passing class 10, students will not be allowed in stand-alone subjects. Because of any reason if a student is not able to appear in 3 or more subjects in main examination, he or she cannot be permitted to appear in second board exams as per policy. Any request received by CBSE about this not be responded to," Bhardwaj said.

The Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations are scheduled to commence on Tuesday, with more than 46 lakh candidates from India and overseas expected to take part.

The move aligns with recommendations under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which proposes conducting board examinations twice annually. The policy calls for reforms in both board and entrance examinations to reduce students’ reliance on coaching centres.

"To reverse these harmful effects of the current assessment system, Board exams will be redesigned to encourage holistic development; students will be able to choose many of the subjects in which they take Board exams, depending on their individualised interests," the policy stated.

(With PTI Inputs)