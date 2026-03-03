India on Tuesday underscored the need for dialogue and diplomacy to address the escalating conflict in Iran and the West Asia region, stating that it is carefully monitoring developments and making decisions aligned with national interests.

In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) recalled that India had conveyed its deep concern when the conflict began on February 28 and had urged all parties to avoid escalation and safeguard civilian lives.

"We had expressed our deep concern at the commencement of the conflict in Iran and the Gulf region on 28 February 2026. Even at that time, India had urged all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritize the safety of civilians. Unfortunately, in the holy month of Ramadan, the situation in the region has deteriorated significantly and continuously," the MEA stated.

The ministry noted that the conflict has intensified in recent days and expanded beyond its initial geographical scope, leading to mounting casualties and widespread disruption to daily life and economic activity.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In recent days, we have not only witnessed an intensification of the conflict but also its spread to other nations. The destruction and deaths have mounted, even as normal life and economic activities come to a halt. As a proximate neighbour with critical stakes in the security and stability of the region, these developments evoke great anxiety," it added.

The MEA spokesperson said India remains engaged with governments in the region and other important partners. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have also held discussions with their respective counterparts. The ministry emphasised the presence of nearly one crore Indian citizens living and working in the Gulf, stressing that their safety remains a top priority.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There are almost one crore Indian citizens who live and work in the Gulf region. Their safety and well-being is of utmost priority. We cannot be impervious to any development that negatively affects them. Our trade and energy supply chains also traverse this geography. Any major disruption has serious consequences for the Indian economy. As a country whose nationals are prominent in the global workforce, India is also firmly opposed to attacks on merchant shipping. Already, some Indian nationals have lost their lives or are missing as a result of such attacks in the last few days," the MEA stated.

Reiterating its position, the ministry called for an immediate end to hostilities and reaffirmed its support for diplomatic resolution. "In this background, India strongly reiterates its call for dialogue and diplomacy. We raise our voice clearly in favour of an early end to the conflict. Already, many lives have been regrettably lost and we express our grief in that regard. Indian Embassies and Consulates in the affected countries remain in close touch with Indian nationals and community organisations, issuing regular advisories as appropriate. They have also extended all possible help to those stranded by the conflict. The Embassies and Consulates will continue to be proactive in addressing various consular aspects of this conflict," it added further.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement was issued amid criticism from the Congress and the INDIA bloc, which questioned the Centre’s stance on the developments, particularly in relation to Iran. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi criticised what she described as India’s silence over the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

At the same time, several analysts and political observers defended the government’s approach, saying the Narendra Modi-led administration has acted with caution and prioritised national interest. They pointed to past instances under Congress-led governments where India adopted a neutral position or aligned with broader global forces, while maintaining distance from regimes such as those of Saddam Hussein in Iraq and Muammar Gaddafi in Libya.

(With IANS Input)