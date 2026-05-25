Kerala is likely to witness widespread rain and thundershowers in the coming days, with the southwest monsoon expected to hit the state within the next 48 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Amid the forecast, the IMD on Monday issued yellow alerts in nine districts, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad, warning of heavy rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

Yellow alert in districts

Tuesday, May 26: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam

Wednesday, May 27: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha

Thursday, May 28: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam

The IMD said rain or thundershowers are likely at most places in Kerala till May 30. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph are also expected at isolated places till May 28.

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Squally weather conditions are also likely along the Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts till May 28, with winds blowing at 40-50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period.

Earlier, the IMD had forecast the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala on May 26. In its latest update, the agency said conditions remain favourable for the further advance of the monsoon into more parts of the southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, Comorin area, parts of the Bay of Bengal and the remaining areas of the Andaman Sea over the next two days.

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The weather agency also noted the presence of upper air cyclonic circulations over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining regions, which are contributing to the prevailing weather conditions.

Meanwhile, maximum temperatures rose appreciably in Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts over the past 24 hours, while Malappuram recorded below-normal temperatures. Elsewhere in the state, temperatures remained largely normal. Punalur recorded the highest maximum temperature at 34.5 degrees Celsius.

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Authorities have cautioned the public about possible impacts of heavy rain, including poor visibility, traffic congestion and waterlogging in low-lying areas. Strong winds may uproot trees, snap branches and damage power infrastructure, potentially disrupting transport and electricity supply. Standing crops, especially those nearing harvest, could also suffer damage.

The IMD has further warned of the possibility of landslides in vulnerable regions and lightning-related accidents in open areas. People have been advised to avoid weak structures, follow traffic advisories and seek safe shelter during thunderstorms and lightning.