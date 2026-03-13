A foreign-flagged oil tanker carrying crude for India has successfully crossed the conflict-hit Strait of Hormuz and reached Mumbai, offering some relief to the country’s strained energy supply situation amid the ongoing war in West Asia. Though it did not specifically mention India, Iran said it had allowed ships from some countries to pass through the strait even as the waterway remains effectively closed during the conflict.

According to vessel tracking data and industry sources, the Liberia-flagged tanker Shenlong, carrying around 1 million barrels of Saudi Arabian crude, arrived at Mumbai port on Wednesday evening.

Another tanker, an Indian-flagged very large crude carrier (VLCC) transporting about 2 million barrels of Iraqi crude, has also reached Indian waters and is now heading to Paradip port in Odisha, where Indian Oil Corporation operates a major refinery.

New Delhi has been engaging with Iranian authorities to ensure the safety of shipping and protect its energy supplies. There have been unconfirmed reports suggesting Iran may have agreed to allow Indian-flagged vessels to cross the strait.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the daily inter-ministerial briefing on the West Asia crisis, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal declined to confirm the reports.

“External Affairs Minister and the Foreign Minister of Iran have had three conversations in recent days. In the last one, they discussed issues pertaining to the safety of shipping and India’s energy security. Beyond that, it would be premature for me to say anything,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Transit through conflict zone

Shenlong, a Suezmax-class tanker, began loading crude oil at Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura port on March 1, a day after the West Asia conflict escalated with the United States and Israel launching strikes on Iran.

The vessel departed the port on March 3, around the time Iran launched retaliatory attacks on US bases in neighbouring countries and Israel, leading to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The narrow waterway between Iran and Oman is one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ship tracking data showed that Shenlong transmitted its last signal in the strait on March 9 before its Automatic Identification System (AIS) was switched off, possibly while passing through the most sensitive stretch of the waterway.

The vessel reappeared on tracking systems a day later and subsequently docked in Mumbai, where industry sources said it has begun unloading its cargo.

Indian ships stranded near strait

Meanwhile, officials said several Indian vessels remain affected by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

At the briefing, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Shipping, said 28 Indian vessels had been impacted. Of these, 24 ships with 677 seafarers are located on the western side of the strait, while four vessels with 101 crew members are on the eastern side.

“All Indian vessels and crew are being actively monitored for their safety,” he said.

When asked whether more India-bound ships had been allowed to cross the strait, Sinha said he did not have confirmed information.

Iran allows limited passage

Iran has said it has allowed ships from some countries to pass through the strait, even as the waterway remains effectively closed during the war.

Deputy foreign minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said in an interview with AFP in Tehran that several countries had approached Iran seeking permission to transit the strait.

“Some countries have already talked to us about passing the strait and we have cooperated with them,” he said.

However, he added that countries involved in military action against Iran should not expect safe passage. “As far as Iran is concerned we feel that those countries that joined the aggression should not benefit from safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.

Major risk to India’s energy security

India, the world’s third-largest crude oil importer, meets about 88 per cent of its oil needs through imports. The country consumes around 5.8 million barrels of crude oil per day, of which 2.5–2.7 million barrels are sourced from West Asian producers such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the UAE via the Strait of Hormuz.

The strategic choke point also carries about 55 per cent of India’s liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports and 30 per cent of liquefied natural gas (LNG) used for power generation, fertilisers, compressed natural gas and household cooking.

The conflict has largely halted shipments through the strait, forcing India to explore alternative crude supplies from Russia while LPG and LNG imports remain constrained.

Supply shortages impact industries

The disruption in energy shipments has already begun affecting various sectors across the country.

Shortages of LPG and LNG have forced several commercial establishments to scale down operations, including restaurants, crematoriums, ceramic units, fertiliser plants and other energy-intensive industries.

To manage the crisis, the government has prioritised household cooking gas and transport fuels. Refineries have been directed to maximise LPG production by reducing petrochemical feedstock streams.

Export-oriented plants, including those operated by Reliance Industries, have also been barred from using LPG as feedstock.

Industrial deliveries of LPG and LNG have been curtailed in order to safeguard supplies for more than 33 crore households, which account for around 86 per cent of the country’s LPG consumption.

Cooking gas prices were also increased recently for the first time in 11 months, while the minimum interval between subsidised refills has been extended to 25 days for urban users and 45 days for rural consumers.

(With PTI, AFP inputs.)