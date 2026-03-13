After Air India and Air India Express, IndiGo flight ticket prices will also rise in the coming days. IndiGo has officially announced that it will begin charging a fuel surcharge on domestic and international flight tickets starting March 14, as aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices have sharply increased due to the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.

The surcharge will range from ₹425 to ₹2,300, which is expected to push up airfares.

According to the airline, passengers travelling on domestic routes and within the Indian subcontinent will pay a fuel charge of ₹425, while those flying to the Middle East will be charged ₹900.

For flights to Southeast Asia, China, Africa and West Asia, the surcharge will be ₹1,800, while passengers travelling to Europe will have to pay ₹2,300.

Fuel charge on bookings



Due to the sharp increase in fuel prices amid the evolving geopolitical situation in parts of the Middle East, IndiGo will implement a fuel charge on domestic and international routes for bookings made on or after 14 March 2026.



Please find the detailed… pic.twitter.com/Q0CGCPz59I — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 13, 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

ATF constitutes nearly 40 per cent of an airline’s operating expenses, reported PTI.

Announcing the surcharge, IndiGo said the step was necessitated by the sharp rise in fuel costs triggered by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While offsetting the entire impact of this fuel price surge requires a very substantial adjustment to fares, IndiGo has introduced a relatively smaller amount as a fuel charge, keeping in mind the consequential burden on customers,” the airline said.