New Delhi: Two Indian-flagged vessels carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from Gulf countries safely crossed the war-hit Strait of Hormuz early Saturday morning, a senior official of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said.

The LPG carriers Shivalik and Nanda Devi are now headed to Mundra and Kandla ports in Gujarat, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the ministry, said during a media briefing.

The vessels are carrying 92,700 tonnes of LPG and are expected to dock at Indian ports on March 16 or 17, he said.

The two ships were among 24 Indian-flagged vessels that had been stranded on the western side of the strait after hostilities escalated in the region.

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Meanwhile, one of the four Indian vessels stranded on the eastern side of the strait has also resumed its voyage. The Indian-flagged oil tanker Jag Prakash, carrying gasoline from Oman to Africa, sailed on Friday.

According to ship-tracking data, the vessel loaded gasoline at Sohar port in Oman and is headed to Tanga in Tanzania, where it is expected to arrive on March 21.

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Sinha said that 28 Indian-flagged vessels were initially stuck in the region, including 24 west of the strait in the Persian Gulf and four east of it. With Jag Prakash sailing, three vessels with 76 seafarers on board remain stranded on the eastern side.

The 24 vessels on the western side have 668 seafarers on board.

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Around 23,000 Indian seafarers are currently working across merchant, harbour and offshore vessels in the wider Gulf region. The Directorate General of Shipping is coordinating with shipowners, recruitment agencies and Indian missions abroad to monitor their safety.

“All Indian vessels and crew are being actively monitored,” Sinha said.

Since activating a 24-hour control room, the Directorate General of Shipping has handled over 2,425 calls and 4,441 emails, and facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 223 stranded Indian seafarers.

Indian seafarers and vessels have been advised to use the DG Shipping 24x7 helpline, follow safety advisories issued by authorities and Indian missions, promptly report incidents, and conduct enhanced ship-to-shore security drills.

Sinha also said port operations across India remain stable. Standard operating procedures have been issued to major ports and state maritime boards to prioritise berthing for vessels carrying LPG amid concerns over fuel availability.

Facilitation measures include additional cargo storage, ad-hoc berthing, priority handling of perishable cargo, faster customs clearance for “back to town” movement and enhanced bunkering support.

During the ongoing crisis, three Indian seafarer casualties have been reported and one seafarer remains missing. Four injured seafarers have been treated and discharged, and coordination is underway to repatriate mortal remains.

The ministry said it continues to closely monitor the maritime situation in the Persian Gulf.