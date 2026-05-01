When A P Adithyan, the nursing student who died by suicide in Bengaluru college hostel, came home during the Vishu holidays, he had mentioned about threats from his college authorities after being falsely implicated over drug use. He seemed happy though, the relatives recollected. On Thursday, they were told that he was found dead in his hostel room in BTL School of Nursing in Bommasandra.

Emotional scenes unfolded during the final rites of Adithyan at Aruvikkara on Friday. His friends, relatives and close family members were inconsolable. His family has alleged that he was falsely accused of drug use and subjected to harassment.

Adithyan’s father, Pradeep Kumar, told reporters that two students at the college used drugs and that his son was wrongly implicated. “A faculty member, Sandeep Pandey, included my son in this and harassed him in front of others,” he said.

Adithyan’s uncle, Byju, told Onmanorama that he had spoken about being threatened by a faculty member and the hostel warden when he returned home for Vishu holidays around ten days ago. “When Adithyan came home, he told his parents that the authorities had threatened him, asking whether he was the leader of a group involved in drug use,” Byju said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also alleged that the institution initially attempted to portray the student in a negative light after his suicide. “The management first told his classmates that he was involved in drugs and that this led to his death. Now they are saying it was due to financial issues, which is not true. The next fee payment was due only next week, and we had already arranged the money. There were no other pending dues,” he said.

Adithyan’s father, S Pradeep Kumar, is an electroplating worker, while his mother is a homemaker. He is survived by his younger sister Ponnu, a Class 12 student.

ADVERTISEMENT

The family further alleged that students were initially not allowed to speak freely. “When we tried to contact his classmates, their phones were with the teachers, which is suspicious. Later, when we spoke to them, it seemed they had been instructed on what to say,” Byju said.

According to him, some of Adithyan’s friends mentioned instances of harassment in the institution, including a previous suicide attempt by another student, but said they were afraid to speak out due to concerns over their studies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ward member Sivapriya said Adithyan’s mother had received a call from a faculty member on Wednesday stating that he was unwell and had a headache. “She said she would inform his father. Around the same time, the agent who arranged his course in Bengaluru also called and asked if the family had started from here, saying he was sick,” she said.

Adithyan’s father and relatives later travelled to Bengaluru, where they were informed of his death. "His mother only got to know about this death on Thursday after seeing news reports," Sivapriya said.

“His mother used to say he was the family’s main hope and that he would achieve great things. Now she is completely shattered after his death,” Sivapriya added.

Byju said the family is in shock. “He had recently come home and was happily interacting with everyone. It is hard to believe he would take such a step. At home, he was a straightforward and clear-headed boy. It is suspicious how such rumours about drug use suddenly surfaced,” he said. “We need justice. We need to know what exactly happened in his college. Everything is unclear now,” he added.

When Onmanorama contacted BTL School of Nursing in Bommasandra, authorities said a statement would be released soon. They also said a case has been registered at the Hebbagodi Police Station, and an investigation is underway.