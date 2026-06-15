Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has clarified that the Priyadarshini free travel scheme announced by the UDF government is applicable only to Ordinary category buses and does not cover City Fast services. The clarification comes amid what the corporation described as misleading campaigns and misinformation circulating on social media and certain news outlets.

KSRTC said adequate information distinguishing Ordinary and City Fast services has been made available across its units in Thiruvananthapuram. To help passengers identify eligible services, stickers indicating whether a bus is covered under the Priyadarshini scheme have been displayed prominently on the front and near the entrance doors of buses. Officials said the move is aimed at preventing confusion among women passengers.

Thiruvananthapuram is the only city in the State where City Fast services operate extensively alongside Ordinary services. Currently, 384 City Fast buses operate within the city, while 687 Ordinary buses operate across the district. With fewer stops than Ordinary services, City Fast buses enable passengers to reach their destinations more quickly.

According to a government notification issued on April 30, 2022, the minimum fare for City Fast services is ₹12, with a charge of ₹1.03 per kilometre. In comparison, City Ordinary services have a minimum fare of ₹10 and a per-kilometre rate of ₹1. As City Fast buses operate under a separate fare structure and service classification, they are not included in the Ordinary category and are therefore excluded from the free travel scheme.

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KSRTC further stated that detailed surveys and assessments of services in Thiruvananthapuram had been carried out before the scheme was introduced. In addition to destination boards, markings displaying service details have also been placed on buses. The corporation maintained that reports suggesting otherwise are baseless and urged passengers to rely only on official information regarding the scheme.