New Delhi: Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill to amend the law on protection and rights of transgender persons, with the Rajya Sabha approving it after it was cleared by the Lok Sabha a day earlier.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, seeks to exclude “different sexual orientations and self-perceived sexual identities” from the ambit of the law. It also proposes graded punishment based on the severity of offences against transgender persons.

Replying to the debate in the Rajya Sabha, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar said the legislation aims to provide protection to those facing discrimination due to biological factors. He said the amendment would ensure continued legal recognition and protection for transgender persons and bring administrative clarity.

The minister added that the government is committed to safeguarding the rights of those facing such challenges and to integrating them into the mainstream. He also highlighted that transgender welfare boards have been set up in over 30 states.

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The bill was passed by voice vote after the House rejected Opposition amendments, including demands to refer it to a select committee.

Participating in the debate, AAP MP Swati Maliwal expressed concern over provisions criminalising inducement to present as transgender, terming them vague and potentially misused against families, doctors and support systems. She urged wider consultations, saying the bill should be referred to a select committee.

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JMM MP Mahua Maji said transgender persons are yet to receive equal rights and stressed that they are equally capable if given opportunities. BJP MP Amar Pal Maurya also took part in the discussion.

(With PTI inputs)