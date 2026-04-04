New Delhi: In response to the LPG shortage linked to ongoing tensions in West Asia, the government on Saturday announced that 5 kg LPG cylinders can be purchased from distributors by presenting a valid ID, without requiring address proof.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said, “The 5 Kg FTL cylinders are available at nearby LPG Distributorships and can be purchased by showing any valid ID proofs. No address proof is required.”

Officials explained that the move is intended to improve access to cooking fuel, particularly for migrant workers and individuals who may not possess local address documentation.

Since March 23, approximately 5.7 lakh cylinders have been sold, including over 71,000 units in a single day. The ministry reiterated that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG in the country and urged people to avoid panic buying.

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How to get the mini cylinders

5 kg LPG cylinders are called Bharat Gas Mini, HP Appu Gas and Indane Chhotu or Munna, with a weight of around 20 kg. These small cylinders are priced at around ₹649 after the price increase of ₹51 on April 1.

1. Bharat Gas Mini: Bharat Gas offers the 'Dial A Bharatgas Mini' service, allowing customers in select cities to order the 5kg cylinder directly to their homes. For the delivery, dial the 24x7 toll-free number 1800 22 4344 and get it within two hours between 9 am and 9 pm at your doorstep. A delivery fee of ₹25 will be charged.

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Presently, 'Dial A Bharatgas Mini' can be availed across 8 cities in India-- Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Delhi, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune.

If you wish to return the cylinder and pressure regulator, you will receive a refund of either 50 per cent of the price charged for the cylinder and regulator, or ₹100 flat, if you return it after five years from the purchase date.

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2. Indane Chhotu cylinder booking: Chhotu gas cylinders from Indian Oil are available in most parts of the country. The customer can easily purchase it from an authorised Indane distributor or a distributor-appointed Point of Sale, such as IndianOil Retail Outlets. Anyone can purchase it without furnishing address proof and making security deposits.

3. HP Gas APPU: HP Gas Appu is supplied through HP Gas Distributorships, select HP Retail Outlets, select Kirana stores, Utensil Shops and several other points of sale (POS). During the first purchase, the customer must buy the cylinder along with the gas regulator. For subsequent refills, only the price of the cylinder has to be paid.