Jammu: At least 21 people were killed and 29 others injured after a passenger bus rolled down a hillside in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Monday, officials said.

The private bus, carrying around 50 passengers from Ramnagar to Udhampur, lost control while negotiating a blind curve near Kagort village in the Ramnagar area at around 10 am, reported PTI. It plunged nearly 100 metres down the slope, crushing an auto-rickshaw before landing upside down on the road below. Those in the auto-rickshaw also sustained injuries.

Rescue operations were launched immediately by an Army convoy passing through the area. Local residents joined in, while police and administrative officials rushed to the spot. The severely damaged bus, reduced to a mangled heap with its top portion torn off, made rescue efforts extremely challenging. It was later straightened using a hydraulic crane.

“A bus en route from Ramnagar to Udhampur lost control while negotiating a hilly stretch, plunged down the slope, and crushed an auto-rickshaw upon landing upside down on the road below. Fifteen passengers were found dead at the scene, while four others later succumbed to their injuries in the hospital,” Deputy Inspector General of Police, Udhampur-Reasi Range, Shiv Kumar Sharma told reporters at the site.

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Officials said two more critically injured persons died during treatment at Udhampur District Hospital, taking the death toll to 21.

An Army personnel leading the convoy said they acted swiftly after witnessing the vehicle fall. “I was leading the convoy when the accident occurred on the way. The vehicle fell from a height of nearly 100 metres. We immediately secured the area and launched the rescue operation, thus saving many precious lives, including those of men and women, with great difficulty,” the soldier said.

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Police teams, including senior officers, coordinated the rescue along with Army personnel. Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat and Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti are monitoring the situation.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives. An ex gratia of ₹2 lakh was announced for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured.

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Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah assured all possible assistance and directed authorities to provide immediate relief and support. In a post on X, the Lt Governor said, “Tragic road accident in Udhampur is heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. May God grant them strength. Praying for a speedy recovery of the injured.” The chief minister also expressed condolences, stating, "The government stands firmly with the victims and their families in this hour of grief, and that all necessary assistance is being extended."

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and J&K Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra also expressed grief and urged authorities to ensure proper medical care and relief measures. Earlier, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said he had spoken to Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa and that arrangements were being made to airlift the seriously injured.

“Just now spoke to DC Udhampur, Minga Sherpa, after learning about a tragic road accident, less than an hour ago, at village Kanote, involving a public transport bus on the way from Ramnagar to Udhampur.

“The rescue operation has been immediately undertaken. Heavy casualties are expected. All possible assistance is being provided. The injured will be shifted for medical aid. Arrangements being made to airlift the seriously injured,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)