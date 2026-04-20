Kerala lottery Bhagyathara BT-50 result today 20/04/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for BS 537563| Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Bhagyathara BT-50 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Monday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – BS 537563
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)
Second prize: ₹25 lakh
BX 246280
Third prize: ₹5 lakh
BO 473884
Fourth prize: ₹5,000
0090, 0397, 0546, 0743, 1675, 3006, 3130, 3922, 4195, 4317, 4569, 5005, 5419, 6897, 7892, 8037, 8143, 8603, 9581
Fifth prize: ₹2,000
0833, 1112, 1621, 5595, 5759, 7314
Sixth prize: ₹1,000
0258, 0392, 0398, 0728, 0750, 1705, 1815, 3649, 4165, 4282, 5208, 5831, 5925, 6309, 6820, 7010, 7036, 7382, 7604, 8026, 8299, 8318, 8932, 9146, 9283
Seventh prize: ₹500
0166, 0181, 0633, 0768, 0842, 0952, 1099, 1179, 1342, 1403, 1409, 1467, 1508, 1967, 1981, 2000, 2177, 2243, 2244, 2272, 2285, 2566, 2573, 2828, 2903, 3183, 3662, 3874, 3895, 3958, 4100, 4299, 4372, 4537, 4748, 4797, 5262, 5421, 5528, 5601, 5693, 5739, 5746, 5773, 5810, 5887, 5899, 6603, 6641, 6766, 6794, 6899, 6998, 7096, 7269, 7563, 7572, 7642, 7699, 7729, 7907, 8601, 8605, 8658, 8735, 8927, 8997, 9074, 9165, 9265, 9523, 9626, 9720, 9749, 9821, 9924
Eighth prize: ₹200
0003, 0019, 0157, 0171, 0237, 0257, 0293, 0342, 0387, 0655, 0757, 0781, 0803, 0940, 0964, 1017, 1166, 1244, 1288, 1311, 1589, 1616, 1628, 1690, 1717, 1813, 1859, 2120, 2353, 2397, 2839, 2939, 3378, 3409, 3680, 3857, 3932, 3942, 4202, 4207, 4226, 4709, 4727, 4964, 4992, 5020, 5101, 5205, 5396, 5522, 5540, 5543, 5567, 5845, 5950, 6150, 6289, 6297, 6325, 6331, 6441, 6465, 6516, 6592, 6722, 6727, 6883, 7013, 7068, 7139, 7160, 7234, 7388, 7489, 7548, 7575, 7909, 8012, 8285, 8386, 8648, 8826, 9047, 9086, 9247, 9370, 9398, 9404, 9710, 9844, 9904,
9932, 9936, 9960Kerala lottery Samrudhi SM-51 result 19/04/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for MD 586155 | Check Here
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.