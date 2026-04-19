Kerala lottery Samrudhi SM-51 result today 19/04/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for MD 586155 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Samrudhi SM-51 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Sunday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
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Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – MD 586155 (Pathanamthitta)
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)
Second prize: ₹25 lakh
MF 878649 (Attingal)
Third prize: ₹5 lakh
ML 174415 (Kollam)
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Fourth prize: ₹5,000
0384, 0855, 1520, 1791, 1907, 2043, 3810, 4735, 5696, 5861, 7385, 7441, 8012, 8421, 8491, 8978, 9102, 9243, 9609
Fifth prize: ₹2,000
0436, 0690, 5414, 6786, 7981, 9287
Sixth prize: ₹1,000
0123, 0390, 0858, 1154, 1795, 2519, 2817, 2920, 3034, 3059, 3386, 3539, 3734, 3922, 4475, 4878, 5365, 5911, 6001, 7702, 8016, 8024, 8763, 9086, 9535
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Seventh prize: ₹500
0023, 0035, 0059, 0161, 0249, 0398, 0514, 0823, 0910, 1138, 1147, 1164, 1194, 1502, 1656, 1711, 1869, 1883, 1950, 2019, 2097, 2276, 2300, 2364, 3303, 3361, 3465, 3575, 3640, 3643, 3929, 4011, 4097, 4238, 4257, 4290, 4396, 4401, 4451, 4543, 4648, 4685, 4923, 4949, 5152, 5162, 5469, 6091, 6120, 6446, 6458, 6479, 6610, 6637, 6707, 6759, 7145, 7152, 7227, 7268, 7487, 7821, 8014, 8034, 8211, 8439, 8482, 8666, 9015, 9047, 9153, 9175, 9191, 9219, 9643, 9789
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Eighth prize: ₹200
0078, 0211, 0287, 0326, 0557, 0590, 0638, 0851, 0897, 0960, 1306, 1321, 1625, 1820, 1866, 1925, 1933, 1976, 2450, 2500, 2638, 2924, 3014, 3017, 3141, 3217, 3223, 3278, 3494, 3531, 3577, 3642, 3703, 3718, 3752, 4036, 4085, 4187, 4364, 4467, 4492, 4657, 4747, 4886, 4932, 5035, 5139, 5142, 5147, 5336, 5339, 5551, 5589, 5798, 5842, 5870, 5909, 6298, 6329, 6406, 6490, 6605, 6780, 6938, 6968, 7119, 7222, 7291, 7428, 7548, 7670, 7671, 7680, 7699, 7709, 7739, 7759, 7833, 7929, 8105, 8139, 8188, 8303, 8636, 8668, 9332, 9363, 9539, 9585, 9597, 9657, 9781
Ninth prize: ₹100
0005, 0164, 0192, 0230, 0245, 0280, 0377, 0381, 0419, 0657, 0734, 1123, 1169, 1212, 1294, 1296, 1367, 1381, 1433, 1444, 1477, 1494, 1583, 1641, 1743, 1765, 1787, 1806, 1898, 2024, 2076, 2099, 2301, 2362, 2522, 2575, 2620, 2660, 2723, 2762, 2764, 2974, 3067, 3104, 3119, 3129, 3144, 3183, 3272, 3300, 3316, 3347, 3372, 3395, 3424, 3514, 3525, 3951, 3960, 3962, 3987, 4193, 4325, 4452, 4544, 4555, 4718, 4724, 4726, 4754, 4946, 4957, 5040, 5052, 5157, 5258, 5275, 5387, 5633, 5719, 5788, 5948, 5964, 6173, 6242, 6404, 6514, 6607, 6713, 6724, 6739, 6815, 6880, 6930, 6970, 7174, 7201, 7304, 7305, 7379, 7458, 7472, 7605, 7613, 7891, 7894, 7911, 7963, 8004, 8005, 8020, 8099, 8197, 8230, 8265, 8278, 8286, 8340, 8418, 8450, 8538, 8550, 8624, 8657, 8665, 8700, 8762, 8775, 8805, 8945, 9161, 9193, 9301, 9312, 9321, 9329, 9354, 9368, 9437, 9528, 9530, 9587, 9625, 9651, 9660, 9672, 9720, 9852, 9895, 9990
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Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.