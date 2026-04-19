The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Samrudhi SM-51 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Sunday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – MD 586155 (Pathanamthitta)

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹25 lakh

MF 878649 (Attingal)

Third prize: ₹5 lakh

ML 174415 (Kollam)

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Fourth prize: ₹5,000

0384, 0855, 1520, 1791, 1907, 2043, 3810, 4735, 5696, 5861, 7385, 7441, 8012, 8421, 8491, 8978, 9102, 9243, 9609

Fifth prize: ₹2,000

0436, 0690, 5414, 6786, 7981, 9287

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Sixth prize: ₹1,000

0123, 0390, 0858, 1154, 1795, 2519, 2817, 2920, 3034, 3059, 3386, 3539, 3734, 3922, 4475, 4878, 5365, 5911, 6001, 7702, 8016, 8024, 8763, 9086, 9535

Seventh prize: ₹500

0023, 0035, 0059, 0161, 0249, 0398, 0514, 0823, 0910, 1138, 1147, 1164, 1194, 1502, 1656, 1711, 1869, 1883, 1950, 2019, 2097, 2276, 2300, 2364, 3303, 3361, 3465, 3575, 3640, 3643, 3929, 4011, 4097, 4238, 4257, 4290, 4396, 4401, 4451, 4543, 4648, 4685, 4923, 4949, 5152, 5162, 5469, 6091, 6120, 6446, 6458, 6479, 6610, 6637, 6707, 6759, 7145, 7152, 7227, 7268, 7487, 7821, 8014, 8034, 8211, 8439, 8482, 8666, 9015, 9047, 9153, 9175, 9191, 9219, 9643, 9789

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Eighth prize: ₹200

0078, 0211, 0287, 0326, 0557, 0590, 0638, 0851, 0897, 0960, 1306, 1321, 1625, 1820, 1866, 1925, 1933, 1976, 2450, 2500, 2638, 2924, 3014, 3017, 3141, 3217, 3223, 3278, 3494, 3531, 3577, 3642, 3703, 3718, 3752, 4036, 4085, 4187, 4364, 4467, 4492, 4657, 4747, 4886, 4932, 5035, 5139, 5142, 5147, 5336, 5339, 5551, 5589, 5798, 5842, 5870, 5909, 6298, 6329, 6406, 6490, 6605, 6780, 6938, 6968, 7119, 7222, 7291, 7428, 7548, 7670, 7671, 7680, 7699, 7709, 7739, 7759, 7833, 7929, 8105, 8139, 8188, 8303, 8636, 8668, 9332, 9363, 9539, 9585, 9597, 9657, 9781

Ninth prize: ₹100

0005, 0164, 0192, 0230, 0245, 0280, 0377, 0381, 0419, 0657, 0734, 1123, 1169, 1212, 1294, 1296, 1367, 1381, 1433, 1444, 1477, 1494, 1583, 1641, 1743, 1765, 1787, 1806, 1898, 2024, 2076, 2099, 2301, 2362, 2522, 2575, 2620, 2660, 2723, 2762, 2764, 2974, 3067, 3104, 3119, 3129, 3144, 3183, 3272, 3300, 3316, 3347, 3372, 3395, 3424, 3514, 3525, 3951, 3960, 3962, 3987, 4193, 4325, 4452, 4544, 4555, 4718, 4724, 4726, 4754, 4946, 4957, 5040, 5052, 5157, 5258, 5275, 5387, 5633, 5719, 5788, 5948, 5964, 6173, 6242, 6404, 6514, 6607, 6713, 6724, 6739, 6815, 6880, 6930, 6970, 7174, 7201, 7304, 7305, 7379, 7458, 7472, 7605, 7613, 7891, 7894, 7911, 7963, 8004, 8005, 8020, 8099, 8197, 8230, 8265, 8278, 8286, 8340, 8418, 8450, 8538, 8550, 8624, 8657, 8665, 8700, 8762, 8775, 8805, 8945, 9161, 9193, 9301, 9312, 9321, 9329, 9354, 9368, 9437, 9528, 9530, 9587, 9625, 9651, 9660, 9672, 9720, 9852, 9895, 9990

Kerala lottery Karunya KR-750 result 18/04/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for KD 636784 | Check complete list

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.