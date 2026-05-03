The stage is set for a high-stakes showdown in Tamil Nadu. With a record voter turnout and the entry of a powerful new political force, all eyes are on May 4 as the state awaits its next government.

Here is your comprehensive guide to the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 results, including counting schedules, exit poll projections and past performance.

Tamil Nadu election results 2026: date and time

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will begin counting votes for all 234 constituencies on Monday, May 4, 2026.

Result date: May 4, 2026 (Monday)

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Counting start time: 8.00 am

Voter turnout

Tamil Nadu has once again demonstrated strong voter participation, recording a turnout of 84.80 per cent. The high turnout follows an intense, multi-cornered campaign led by three major fronts:

DMK+ (ruling): Led by MK Stalin, focusing on governance and welfare

AIADMK+ (opposition): Led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, aiming for a comeback

TVK (new entrant): Led by actor Vijay, targeting urban and youth voters

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Past results: 2021 assembly elections

In 2021, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance ended a decade-long AIADMK rule:

DMK+ alliance: 159 seats

AIADMK+ alliance: 75 seats

Others: 0 seats

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Predictions 2026

The following projections highlight a potential shift in the political landscape, with varying estimates on how the new TVK factor will impact the traditional DMK and AIADMK blocs:

Axis My India: Projects 98–120 seats for TVK, 92–100 seats for the DMK-led alliance, and 22–32 seats for the BJP-led alliance.

People's Pulse: Forecasts 125–145 seats for the DMK-led alliance, 65–80 seats for the AIADMK-led alliance, and 2–6 seats for TVK.

Matrize: Estimates 122–132 seats for the DMK-led alliance, 80–100 seats for the AIADMK-led alliance, and 0–6 seats for TVK.

P-MARQ: Predicts 125–145 seats for the DMK-led alliance, 60–70 seats for the AIADMK-led alliance, and 1–6 seats for TVK.

People's Insight: Projects 120–140 seats for the DMK-led alliance, 60–70 seats for the AIADMK-led alliance, and 30–40 seats for TVK.

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Tamil Nadu Election Results: Official links

For real-time and verified updates on May 4, follow these platforms:

ECI Website: The results can be accessed on the official Election Commission of India website: https://www.eci.gov.in/

Voter Helpline app: For users on the go, the ECI offers a mobile app Voter Helpline on Android and iOS. The app has a dedicated “Results” section with real-time updates synced with the ECI website.

CEO Tamil Nadu: elections.tn.gov.in for state updates