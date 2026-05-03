The battle for Bengal reaches its climax on Monday. Following an intense two-phase campaign and a significant revision of the electoral rolls, the state is poised for a historic verdict.

Here is your guide to the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 results.

West Bengal Election Results 2026: Date and Time

The counting of votes for the 294 constituencies in West Bengal will take place on Monday, May 4, 2026.

Result Date: May 4, 2026 (Monday)

Counting Start Time: 8:00 AM

Polling and turnout

Polling was held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with over 6.8 crore voters participating. This election was marked by the "Special Intensive Revision" of voter rolls, which removed approximately 90 lakh names—a move that became a central point of political debate between the TMC and the BJP. Despite the narrowed electorate, turnout remained robust across the state.

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West Bengal Exit Poll Predictions 2026

Exit polls show a highly polarized contest. While several agencies predict the BJP reaching or exceeding the majority mark of 148 seats, others suggest the TMC could maintain its stronghold.

Today's Chanakya: Projects a massive surge for the BJP with 192 seats, leaving the TMC at 100.

P-MARQ: Forecasts 162 seats for the BJP and 128 for the TMC.

Chanakya: Estimates 155 seats for the BJP and 135 for the TMC.

Matrize: Predicts 154 seats for the BJP and 133 for the TMC.

JVC: Projects a tighter race with 150 seats for the BJP and 142 for the TMC.

People's Pulse: Stands as the outlier, predicting a decisive TMC victory with 185 seats to the BJP's 104.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021

In the 2021 elections, the TMC defied many exit poll projections to secure a landslide victory.

Trinamool Congress (TMC): 213 Seats

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 77 Seats

Others/Left-Congress: 2 Seats

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Where to Watch Live Results

Stay updated with real-time data from these official and verified sources:

ECI Results Portal: https://www.eci.gov.in/

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CEO West Bengal: ceowestbengal.nic.in (For state-specific reports and notices).

Voter Helpline App: Available on Android and iOS for instant mobile alerts.