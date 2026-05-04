For the third time, the ruling NDA is all set to form the government in Assam, as it leads in 99 of the 126 seats. The majority mark to form a government in the State is 64. Congress leader and the party's chief ministerial face, Gaurav Gogoi, lost in Jorhat, while Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is leading with a considerable margin in Jalukbari.

Here is your comprehensive guide to the Assam Assembly Election 2026 results.

Assam Election Results 2026: Date and Time

Counting for all 126 constituencies will be conducted under a heavy security blanket to ensure a smooth and transparent process.

Result Date: May 4, 2026 (Monday)

Counting Start Time: 8:00 AM

Counting day logistics & security

Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel has confirmed that all arrangements are in place to manage the logistics of the 126-seat assembly.

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Centres: Counting will take place at 40 centres across all 35 districts. Districts like Nagaon, Kokrajhar, Tinsukia, and Jorhat will utilise multiple centres to expedite the process.

Personnel & Security:

25 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are guarding strongrooms.

85 Assault Groups are on standby to handle any disruptions.

800 additional police personnel will assist in moving EVMs from strongrooms to counting halls.

Candidates: The electoral fate of 722 candidates (including 59 women) is currently locked in the EVMs.

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Key players

The 2026 election features a clash between established veterans and regional challengers.

The Main Fronts:

NDA (Ruling): BJP (90 candidates), AGP (26), and BPF (11).

Opposition Alliance: Congress (99 candidates), AIUDF (30), Raijor Dal, AJP, and CPI(M).

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High-Profile candidates

Himanta Biswa Sarma (BJP): The Chief Minister seeking a third consecutive term for the alliance.

Gaurav Gogoi (Congress): The state unit chief leading the charge for a Congress revival.

Badruddin Ajmal (AIUDF): A key player in the identity politics of the state.

Akhil Gogoi (Raijor Dal) & Lurinjyoti Gogoi (AJP): Regional voices looking to disrupt the two-party dominance.

Assam Assembly Election Results 2021

Assam maintained its reputation for high political engagement with a massive 85.96% voter turnout on April 9.

2021 Assembly Breakdown:

BJP: 64 seats

Congress: 26 seats

AIUDF: 15 seats

AGP: 9 seats

UPPL: 7 seats

Others: 5 seats

Assam Assembly Election Results: Official Links for Live Results

For real-time, authenticated data on Monday morning, refer to these official portals: