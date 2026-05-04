Actor-politician Vijay’s TVK is on course for a sensational debut performance in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026, leading in 108 of the state’s 234 constituencies and emerging ahead of both Dravidian heavyweights DMK and AIADMK+. With the majority mark at 118, Tamil Nadu appears headed for one of its most dramatic verdicts in decades.

Latest trends show TVK leading in 108 seats, AIADMK+ in 75, and DMK+ in 51, while others remain out of the contest. The numbers signal a historic political shake-up in a state long dominated by the DMK and AIADMK.

The early surge places Vijay within striking distance of power in his very first Assembly election battle, an outcome few had predicted before polling day. His party’s strong showing in Chennai and urban belts suggests TVK has cut across traditional voter blocs and attracted significant youth and first-time voter support.

If the trends hold, Vijay could pull off one of the biggest electoral upsets in Tamil Nadu history, echoing the landmark victories of 1967 and 1977 that he repeatedly referenced during his campaign. In 1967, C N Annadurai led the first non-Congress government in the state after Independence. A decade later, M.G. Ramachandran established the first AIADMK government by unseating the DMK under M. Karunanidhi.

Vijay leads in key battlegrounds

Vijay is contesting from Perambur and Tiruchirapalli, two high-profile constituencies, and is leading in key rounds of counting. TVK candidates are also ahead in several Chennai-region seats that have long been considered DMK strongholds.

TVK is also leading in constituencies such as Ponneri, Tiruvallur, Poonamallee and Avadi, underlining the party’s strength in and around Chennai.

DMK faces unexpected setback

For the ruling DMK, the trends come as a major setback. Most exit polls had projected an advantage for the MK Stalin-led alliance, citing welfare measures and incumbency strength. Instead, the party finds itself trailing well behind the new entrant in the race for power.

According to multiple early reports, around 15 cabinet ministers, including Chief Minister MK Stalin, were trailing at various stages of counting. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was also reported behind in Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni. A weak DMK showing would sharply contrast with exit polls that had backed the party’s “Dravidian model” governance pitch.

AIADMK remains in the fight

AIADMK+, led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, remains firmly in contention with 75 leads and could still play a decisive role if the contest tightens further. The numbers point to a rare three-cornered battle in a state usually shaped by two dominant alliances.

AIADMK is leading in segments including Katpadi and Gudiyatham, while party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami is ahead in Edappadi by a wide margin.

The BJP is trailing in 26 constituencies and is ahead only in Thali in the current round of counting. DMK is leading in segments including Vellore, Anaikattu and Rishivandiyam.

If the trends hold, Tamil Nadu could witness its biggest political disruption in decades. Since 1967, power in the state has largely alternated between the DMK and AIADMK camps. A strong TVK performance would break that pattern and establish Vijay as a formidable new force in state politics.