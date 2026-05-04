As vote counting continues in the 2026 Assembly Elections in West Bengal, the BJP is heading towards a comfortable victory, surging ahead with a lead in over 170 seats. The number is well over the majority mark of 148 seats in the 294-member Assembly. The Trinamool Congress trails significantly with leads in just around 90 seats. Meanwhile, Mamtha Banerjee is leading in the Bhabanipur constituency with over 15,000 votes.

The outcome is being seen as a crucial test for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s bid for a fourth consecutive term, while also gauging the BJP’s efforts to expand its footprint in eastern India.

West Bengal Election Results 2026: Date and Time

The counting of votes for the 294 constituencies in West Bengal will take place on Monday, May 4, 2026.

Result Date: May 4, 2026 (Monday)

Counting Start Time: 8:00 AM

Polling and turnout

Polling was held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with over 6.8 crore voters participating. This election was marked by the "Special Intensive Revision" of voter rolls, which removed approximately 90 lakh names—a move that became a central point of political debate between the TMC and the BJP. Despite the narrowed electorate, turnout remained robust across the state.

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West Bengal Exit Poll Predictions 2026

Exit polls show a highly polarized contest. While several agencies predict the BJP reaching or exceeding the majority mark of 148 seats, others suggest the TMC could maintain its stronghold.

Today's Chanakya: Projects a massive surge for the BJP with 192 seats, leaving the TMC at 100.

P-MARQ: Forecasts 162 seats for the BJP and 128 for the TMC.

Chanakya: Estimates 155 seats for the BJP and 135 for the TMC.

Matrize: Predicts 154 seats for the BJP and 133 for the TMC.

JVC: Projects a tighter race with 150 seats for the BJP and 142 for the TMC.

People's Pulse: Stands as the outlier, predicting a decisive TMC victory with 185 seats to the BJP's 104.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021

In the 2021 elections, the TMC defied many exit poll projections to secure a landslide victory.

Trinamool Congress (TMC): 213 Seats

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 77 Seats

Others/Left-Congress: 2 Seats

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Where to Watch Live Results

Stay updated with real-time data from these official and verified sources: