CBSE Class 12 results 2026 expected soon | How to check scores
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CBSE Board Result 2026 Date LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education is set to announce the CBSE Class 12 results 2026 in May.
CBSE results 2026 date and time
While no official date has been confirmed, sources suggest that Class 12 results may be declared anytime soon, possibly within hours or days. Last year, both Class 10 and 12 results were announced on May 13, but this year’s schedule may differ due to the introduction of a second phase of exams.
CBSE evaluation process
Examiners check 20 answer sheets per day for major subjects and 25 for others. With on-screen marking, evaluation can be completed in about 9 days, faster than previous years.
Passing marks and grace policy: Students must secure at least 33% overall to pass. Those falling short by 1–2 marks may receive grace marks.
How to check CBSE results 2026 online
Students can access their results through official portals such as:
Steps to download CBSE marksheet
- Visit the official results website
- Click on “Class 10” or “Class 12 Results 2026”
- Enter roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth
- Submit details
- Download and save the marksheet
How to set up DigiLocker account to check CBSE results
The DigiLocker platform allows students to securely access digital marksheets.
- Visit digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker app
- Click on Sign Up
- Enter your mobile number and verify with OTP
- Set a username and password
- Link your Aadhaar number (optional but recommended)
How to access CBSE results on DigiLocker
- Log in to DigiLocker
- Go to the Education section
- Select CBSE
- Enter required details such as roll number
- Download your digital marksheet and certificates
CBSE results on mobile apps
Students can also check results through:
- UMANG mobile app (available on Android, iOS, Windows)
- DigiResults app (Android)
- SMS organiser app (downloadable via Play Store)
How to check CBSE results via SMS
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Students can receive results by sending SMS to 7738299899:
- For Class 10: cbse10 <rollno> <school no> <center no>
- For Class 12: cbse12 <rollno> <school no> <center no>
CBSE results via IVRS (phone call)
- 24300699 (Delhi subscribers)
- 011-24300699 (other parts of India)
CBSE exam timeline 2026
- Exams began: February 17, 2026
- Class 10 exams ended: March 11, 2026
- Class 12 exams ended: April 10, 2026