The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-51 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Friday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – DG 932428

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – DE 235118

Third prize: ₹5 lakh DB 720029

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

0166, 0255, 0631, 1748, 3295 3498, 3714, 5403, 6613, 7244 7319, 7479, 7511, 7557, 7611 8063, 9034, 9246, 9595

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

1352, 2388, 4211, 7379, 7471, 7538

Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0707, 1056, 2466, 2570 3025, 3231, 3757, 4265 4517, 4664, 4955, 5012, 5516, 5540, 6012, 6216, 7072, 7299, 7545, 8354, 8428, 9073, 9681, 9825, 9890

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Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0300, 0373, 0421, 0558, 0795, 0855, 0873, 1006, 1096, 1134, 1332, 1623, 1825, 1981, 2149, 2487, 2539, 2717, 2726, 2900, 3185, 3194, 3385, 3477, 3654, 3751, 4276, 4370, 4544, 4580, 4586, 4684, 4802, 4825, 4938, 5031, 5044, 5067, 5476, 5798, 5940, 6065, 6102, 6120, 6181, 6234, 6523, 6573, 6640, 6876, 6949, 7044, 7095, 7351, 7416, 7503 7529, 7548, 7661, 7694, 7711, 7970, 8108, 8130, 8169, 8387, 8503, 9067, 9286, 9435 9481, 9633, 9687, 9885, 9952, 9959

Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)

0046, 0051, 0137, 0260, 0327, 0449, 0645, 0719, 1002, 1181, 1333, 1342, 1402, 1530, 1611, 1758, 1802, 1932, 1982, 2247, 2377, 2449, 2543, 2575, 2780, 2967, 3091, 3255, 3356, 3479, 3497, 3598, 3620, 3625, 3663, 3688, 3696, 3882, 3908, 4186, 4283, 4557, 4617, 4633, 4708, 4984, 5039, 5081, 5401, 5417, 5419, 5454, 5491, 5714, 5794, 5944, 5972, 6245, 6281, 6469, 6537, 6623, 6643, 6725, 6727, 6786, 6848, 6890, 7030, 7084, 7233, 7474, 7657, 7827, 7876, 7882, 7958, 8173, 8257, 8327, 8345, 8422, 8558, 8569, 8575, 8590, 8801, 8833, 9029, 9142, 9156, 9325, 9478, 9559, 9903, 9967

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Ninth prize: ₹100

0022, 0027, 0033, 0120, 0125, 0176, 0178, 0201, 0288, 0400, 0446, 0448, 0582, 0588, 0810, 0858, 0859, 0880, 0883, 0974, 1005, 1069, 1084, 1093, 1113, 1242, 1273, 1292, 1299, 1445, 1452, 1484, 1601, 1631, 1681, 1771, 1789, 1849, 1904, 1908, 1920, 2057, 2146, 2191, 2547, 2603, 2746, 2899, 2950, 2976, 3066, 3104, 3220, 3234, 3240, 3275, 3376, 3457, 3518, 3596, 3601, 3613, 3631, 3690, 3871, 3934, 3957, 4061, 4120, 4152, 4173, 4386, 4479, 4494, 4518, 4629, 4672, 4725, 4822, 4903, 4962, 5013, 5162, 5190, 5230, 5233, 5461, 5520, 5579, 5614, 5657, 5670, 5671, 5943, 6048, 6182, 6238, 6322, 6365, 6441, 6619, 6744, 6792, 7098, 7232, 7242, 7252, 7627, 7781, 7830, 7851, 7946, 7987, 8037, 8049, 8127, 8270, 8465, 8515, 8616, 8651, 8730, 8777, 8972, 8999, 9040, 9083, 9324, 9326, 9383, 9436, 9543, 9629, 9636, 9710, 9867, 9905, 9988

Kerala lottery result yesterday: Sthree Sakthi SS-518 result 05.05.2026

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Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.