Kerala lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-51 result today 06/05/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for DG 932428 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-51 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Friday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
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Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – DG 932428
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – DE 235118
Third prize: ₹5 lakh DB 720029
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Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)
0166, 0255, 0631, 1748, 3295 3498, 3714, 5403, 6613, 7244 7319, 7479, 7511, 7557, 7611 8063, 9034, 9246, 9595
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
1352, 2388, 4211, 7379, 7471, 7538
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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0707, 1056, 2466, 2570 3025, 3231, 3757, 4265 4517, 4664, 4955, 5012, 5516, 5540, 6012, 6216, 7072, 7299, 7545, 8354, 8428, 9073, 9681, 9825, 9890
Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0300, 0373, 0421, 0558, 0795, 0855, 0873, 1006, 1096, 1134, 1332, 1623, 1825, 1981, 2149, 2487, 2539, 2717, 2726, 2900, 3185, 3194, 3385, 3477, 3654, 3751, 4276, 4370, 4544, 4580, 4586, 4684, 4802, 4825, 4938, 5031, 5044, 5067, 5476, 5798, 5940, 6065, 6102, 6120, 6181, 6234, 6523, 6573, 6640, 6876, 6949, 7044, 7095, 7351, 7416, 7503 7529, 7548, 7661, 7694, 7711, 7970, 8108, 8130, 8169, 8387, 8503, 9067, 9286, 9435 9481, 9633, 9687, 9885, 9952, 9959
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Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)
0046, 0051, 0137, 0260, 0327, 0449, 0645, 0719, 1002, 1181, 1333, 1342, 1402, 1530, 1611, 1758, 1802, 1932, 1982, 2247, 2377, 2449, 2543, 2575, 2780, 2967, 3091, 3255, 3356, 3479, 3497, 3598, 3620, 3625, 3663, 3688, 3696, 3882, 3908, 4186, 4283, 4557, 4617, 4633, 4708, 4984, 5039, 5081, 5401, 5417, 5419, 5454, 5491, 5714, 5794, 5944, 5972, 6245, 6281, 6469, 6537, 6623, 6643, 6725, 6727, 6786, 6848, 6890, 7030, 7084, 7233, 7474, 7657, 7827, 7876, 7882, 7958, 8173, 8257, 8327, 8345, 8422, 8558, 8569, 8575, 8590, 8801, 8833, 9029, 9142, 9156, 9325, 9478, 9559, 9903, 9967
Ninth prize: ₹100
0022, 0027, 0033, 0120, 0125, 0176, 0178, 0201, 0288, 0400, 0446, 0448, 0582, 0588, 0810, 0858, 0859, 0880, 0883, 0974, 1005, 1069, 1084, 1093, 1113, 1242, 1273, 1292, 1299, 1445, 1452, 1484, 1601, 1631, 1681, 1771, 1789, 1849, 1904, 1908, 1920, 2057, 2146, 2191, 2547, 2603, 2746, 2899, 2950, 2976, 3066, 3104, 3220, 3234, 3240, 3275, 3376, 3457, 3518, 3596, 3601, 3613, 3631, 3690, 3871, 3934, 3957, 4061, 4120, 4152, 4173, 4386, 4479, 4494, 4518, 4629, 4672, 4725, 4822, 4903, 4962, 5013, 5162, 5190, 5230, 5233, 5461, 5520, 5579, 5614, 5657, 5670, 5671, 5943, 6048, 6182, 6238, 6322, 6365, 6441, 6619, 6744, 6792, 7098, 7232, 7242, 7252, 7627, 7781, 7830, 7851, 7946, 7987, 8037, 8049, 8127, 8270, 8465, 8515, 8616, 8651, 8730, 8777, 8972, 8999, 9040, 9083, 9324, 9326, 9383, 9436, 9543, 9629, 9636, 9710, 9867, 9905, 9988
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Sthree Sakthi SS-518 result 05.05.2026
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
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Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.