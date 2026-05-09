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Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Saturday appointed C Joseph Vijay, chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. According to a release from the Raj Bhavan, Vijay and his council of ministers will be sworn in on Sunday at 10 am at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Vijay was invited to form the government after submitting letters of support from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Indian Union Muslim League, which have two MLAs each. The Governor held discussions with Vijay for nearly an hour before formally appointing him under the provisions of the Constitution

The Governor also directed Vijay to seek a vote of confidence in the Assembly on or before May 13.

Vijay met the Governor along with K Selvaperunthagai and leaders of supporting parties, including CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam.

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With the backing of VCK and IUML, TVK’s strength in the 234-member Assembly has risen to 120, comfortably crossing the majority mark.
(With PTI inputs)

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