Bengaluru: A Chennai woman died on Monday after being crushed by an elephant at Karnataka’s Kodagu district. The incident occurred when two elephants at the Dubare camp began fighting, during which one of them lost balance and fell on her, officials said on Monday.

According to officials, Tulasi (33), a tourist from Tamil Nadu, died in the incident while standing near the river and watching the elephants being bathed.

They said the trained elephants, Kanjan and Marthanda, began fighting while being bathed. Despite the mahouts’ efforts to control them, Kanjan charged at Marthanda and rammed him.

As Marthanda lost balance and fell, the woman became trapped underneath the elephant and died.

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According to official sources, the woman’s husband and child narrowly escaped unhurt.

A video of the incident, recorded by bystanders, showed the woman’s husband holding the child in one hand and attempting to rescue her, but in vain.

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Following the incident, Karnataka Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre, condoled the incident and ordered a detailed probe into the matter.

He also directed authorities to ensure that the public maintains a safe distance from wildlife.

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Subsequently, the minister ordered the preparation of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure tourist safety at all elephant camps across the state and directed that tourists be allowed to watch elephant bathing only from a distance of 100 feet.

Terming the incident deeply shocking, Khandre said it was “extremely painful.” He offered prayers for the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family.

The minister ordered a comprehensive investigation and directed authorities to take measures to prevent such incidents in the future, his office said in a statement.

Khandre also said that even trained elephants and other wild animals can behave unpredictably, and it is difficult to fully understand or anticipate their reactions at any given moment.

He directed authorities to prohibit activities such as touching elephants’ trunks, standing close to them for photographs, allowing tourists to bathe elephants, and feeding them by hand.

He also instructed officials to ensure that tourists maintain a prescribed safe distance from wildlife, the statement added.

In instructions issued to the principal chief conservator of forests and chief wildlife warden, the minister emphasised the need to prioritise tourist safety.

An SOP has already been prepared for the safety of trekkers and eco-tourism visitors, and trekking operations have been temporarily suspended until it is fully implemented.

Similarly, the minister has now directed officials to formulate an SOP for the safety of tourists visiting elephant camps.

He further instructed that, starting from tomorrow, tourists at all elephant camps in the state must not go near elephants.

“Visitors should stand at least 100 feet away while watching elephants being bathed. Under no circumstances should tourists be allowed to approach elephants for selfies, photographs or bathing activities. Tourists should also not be allowed to feed elephants items such as bananas, jaggery, sugarcane or any other food by hand,” he added.