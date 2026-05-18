Ministry of Health and Family Welfare secretary Punya Salila Srivastava released the special ₹60 commemorative coin to mark the Diamond Jubilee of HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL) during the organisation’s Diamond Jubilee valedictory function held in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Issued by the Government of India, the coin commemorates HLL’s six decades of service to the nation in public healthcare and social development initiatives. HLL is a Mini Ratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Srivastava lauded HLL’s contribution to India’s public healthcare ecosystem and its continued commitment to innovation, affordability and inclusive healthcare delivery.

“HLL has consistently lived up to the trust reposed in it by the Union Ministry. The organisation has been identifying critical gaps in healthcare delivery and addressing them through progressive, research-based initiatives," the union secretary said.

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She said the Ministry took pride in the fact that, through HLL’s AMRIT Pharmacy network, cancer medicines, branded drugs and medical devices have been made available to patients at discounts of up to 50 per cent. "During Operation Sindoor, HLL ensured the timely supply of essential medical products, including sutures, surgical items, medicines and BHISHM cubes. The organisation also played a significant role during the COVID-19 pandemic by ensuring the availability of essential medicines and healthcare supplies. Whenever the nation has faced a crisis, HLL has risen to the occasion with exemplary service,” Srivastava said.

Dr Anitha Thampi, Chairman and Managing Director of HLL Lifecare Limited, who presided over the function, said the organisation’s responsibility towards society had grown even greater as it completed 60 years.

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“From a single contraceptive brand, HLL has evolved steadily into one of India’s most comprehensive public healthcare organisations. Over the years, the organisation has expanded into diverse sectors, including contraceptives, hospital products, women’s healthcare, affordable diagnostics, retail pharmacies and emergency response services, each reflecting continued commitment to public service. Going forward, we aim to reach more people through expansion into emerging areas such as nutrition, AI-enabled healthcare solutions and new public health initiatives,” she said.

N Ajith, Director (Marketing); P Remesh, Director (Finance); Benny Joseph, Director (T&O); and other senior officers and Trade Union representatives of HLL were also present on the occasion.

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A series of initiatives and product launches also marked the occasion. The Health Innovation Translation Scale-Up Centre, established in association with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, and the HLL Parivartan Wellness Clinic were launched at the event. The new products unveiled on the occasion included the Ceredrain Hydrocephalus Shunt, the HLL Happy Days Earth sanitary napkins, and HLL’s packaged drinking water brand, ‘HLL Water’. An MoU with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay to strengthen collaboration in healthcare innovation and technology was also signed during the event.

The commemorative coin executive stands and inaugural frames were produced by India Government Mint, Hyderabad, under the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL).