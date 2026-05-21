Follow Us Facebook WhatsApp Google Profile links

An Air India A321 aircraft with 181 passengers onboard suffered a tail strike while landing at Bengaluru airport on Thursday morning. The plane has been grounded for a detailed inspection.

The flight, AI2651, was operating from Delhi to Bengaluru. An Air India spokesperson confirmed the aircraft “experienced a tail strike during landing,” but all passengers and crew disembarked safely.

A source said the incident occurred after the plane encountered wake turbulence from a nearby wide-body aircraft, prompting the pilot to attempt a go-around manoeuvre, during which the tail strike happened.

As a result, the return flight AI2652 from Bengaluru to Delhi has been cancelled. Air India said alternative arrangements are being made for affected passengers, and ground teams are providing necessary assistance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wake turbulence occurs when an aircraft produces lift, creating counter-rotating vortices that can affect other planes, according to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The incident will be investigated following established procedures with regulatory authorities.

Follow the Topics

Google News Add as a preferred source on Google
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.