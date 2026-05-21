Air India aircraft suffers tail strike while landing at Bengaluru airport
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An Air India A321 aircraft experienced a tail strike during landing at Bengaluru airport, resulting in the plane being grounded for inspection.
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The tail strike is believed to have occurred when the pilot attempted a go-around manoeuvre to avoid wake turbulence from a nearby wide-body aircraft.
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The incident led to the cancellation of the return flight from Bengaluru to Delhi, with Air India arranging alternative travel for affected passengers.
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An Air India A321 aircraft with 181 passengers onboard suffered a tail strike while landing at Bengaluru airport on Thursday morning. The plane has been grounded for a detailed inspection.
The flight, AI2651, was operating from Delhi to Bengaluru. An Air India spokesperson confirmed the aircraft “experienced a tail strike during landing,” but all passengers and crew disembarked safely.
A source said the incident occurred after the plane encountered wake turbulence from a nearby wide-body aircraft, prompting the pilot to attempt a go-around manoeuvre, during which the tail strike happened.
As a result, the return flight AI2652 from Bengaluru to Delhi has been cancelled. Air India said alternative arrangements are being made for affected passengers, and ground teams are providing necessary assistance.
Wake turbulence occurs when an aircraft produces lift, creating counter-rotating vortices that can affect other planes, according to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The incident will be investigated following established procedures with regulatory authorities.