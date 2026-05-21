An Air India A321 aircraft with 181 passengers onboard suffered a tail strike while landing at Bengaluru airport on Thursday morning. The plane has been grounded for a detailed inspection.

The flight, AI2651, was operating from Delhi to Bengaluru. An Air India spokesperson confirmed the aircraft “experienced a tail strike during landing,” but all passengers and crew disembarked safely.

A source said the incident occurred after the plane encountered wake turbulence from a nearby wide-body aircraft, prompting the pilot to attempt a go-around manoeuvre, during which the tail strike happened.

As a result, the return flight AI2652 from Bengaluru to Delhi has been cancelled. Air India said alternative arrangements are being made for affected passengers, and ground teams are providing necessary assistance.

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Wake turbulence occurs when an aircraft produces lift, creating counter-rotating vortices that can affect other planes, according to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The incident will be investigated following established procedures with regulatory authorities.