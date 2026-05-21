Kochi: Even before the newly sworn-in United Democratic Front (UDF) government could settle into office, the violent confrontation during the Supreme Court-mandated eviction drive at Malayidom Thuruth near Kizhakkambalam on Wednesday has rapidly evolved into the first major political flashpoint of the V D Satheesan administration. The CPM is moving aggressively to turn it into a wider campaign against the government in Satheesan’s home ground itself.

The clearest signal came on Thursday when former Industries Minister and senior CPM leader P Rajeev personally arrived at Pariyathukavu Nagar to inaugurate a major protest gathering backing the seven Dalit families facing eviction. His intervention has effectively elevated what began as a local land dispute into the Left opposition’s first organised political agitation against the new government.

The timing is politically crucial. The recent assembly elections saw the Left Democratic Front (LDF) suffer a devastating collapse in Ernakulam district, where the UDF registered a stunning 14-0 sweep. The CPM, which previously held five constituencies in the district, was completely wiped out. Rajeev himself lost the prestigious Kalamassery seat to the Indian Union Muslim League’s (IUML) V E Abdul Gafoor.

Now, within days of defeat, the CPM appears determined to reclaim political space by portraying itself as the defender of marginalised communities against what it describes as the “high-handedness” of the new administration.

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Rajeev leads the political counterattack

Addressing protestors at the colony on Thursday, Rajeev accused the government of rushing into a forceful implementation of the eviction order without ensuring rehabilitation safeguards for the affected families.

“What the government should have fundamentally done in a highly sensitive matter like this was to wait until the ongoing official procedures were fully completed and a comprehensive, humanitarian resolution was reached for these families,” Rajeev said.

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“Instead, what we witnessed yesterday was a brutal, high-handed display of force. If this newly sworn-in UDF administration genuinely believes that just because there has been a change in government in the state, they can immediately use a massive police force to break down doors and forcibly evict vulnerable Dalit families, let me make one thing absolutely clear: a unified popular movement will never allow such actions,” he added.

Former Kunnathunad MLA P V Sreenijin, who has long anchored resistance efforts at the colony, also sharply attacked the police action and warned the administration against further escalation. Sreenijin also lost to the Congress’s V P Sajeendran in the polls.

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“The Supreme Court may have issued an order, but you cannot execute a court order by trampling over human lives and throwing seven Dalit families onto the streets. If even a single hand is laid on these women or children, the responsibility will lie entirely with the police administration and the Advocate Commission,” Sreenijin said.

Land dispute turns political flashpoint

The confrontation stems from a nearly 58-year-old land dispute involving 19.30 acres of government Poramboke land claimed by the descendants of Malayidom Thuruth Kannoth Sankaran Nair. The case eventually reached the Supreme Court, which ruled in favour of the claimants four years ago and ordered the eviction of occupants from the disputed 2.65-acre portion.

The seven Scheduled Caste families facing eviction are the descendants of Kalu Karumban who fought against Nair decades ago over the land. They maintain that they have lived there for generations and lacked the financial means to effectively pursue the case before the apex court.

Advocate Commissioner Jayabal had attempted to execute the eviction order 14 times since September 2023 during the previous LDF regime, but each effort ended amid local resistance. However, the 15th attempt on Wednesday escalated into violent confrontations after a large police contingent entered the colony to enforce the order.

Residents, CPM activists and local representatives formed human barricades and threatened mass suicide, with several protestors shouting, “Shoot us first before touching our homes.” The police later dismantled protest tents and registered cases against nearly 50 persons, including CPM leaders, for obstructing court-directed proceedings.

The confrontation quickly forced the new UDF government onto the defensive. With visuals of police action against Dalit families triggering widespread outrage, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala intervened and ordered an immediate halt to all ground action. Revenue Minister AP Anil Kumar later stated that the government’s priority was to ensure a humanitarian approach and avoid further escalation.

Opposition smells opportunity

Though the eviction drive has been temporarily suspended, the legal process remains active, with Advocate Commissioner Jayabal expected to report the obstruction and violence before the Supreme Court.

Politically, however, the issue has already moved far beyond a legal dispute. For the CPM, the Kizhakkambalam confrontation has provided an unexpected opportunity to regroup after its humiliating electoral collapse in Ernakulam district. By foregrounding Dalit displacement, police action and rehabilitation concerns, the Left is attempting to quickly re-establish itself as an aggressive opposition force on the streets.

Meanwhile, for Chief Minister V D Satheesan, who is winning applause for increasing ASHA workers honorarium and scrapping K-Rail project, the Malayidom Thuruth crisis may soon end the government’s honeymoon phase, forcing the new administration to navigate a volatile mix of Supreme Court directives, caste sensitivities and opposition pressure within its very first week in office.