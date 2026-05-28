Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday informed his cabinet colleagues of his decision to step down during a breakfast meeting hosted at his official residence. Announcing his resignation at a packed press conference, the 77-year-old leader said that since Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot was not in the town, he handed over his resignation letter to the Governor's special secretary Prabhu Shankar.

"I have tendered my resignation from the Chief Minister's post. I am confident the Governor would accept my resignation as per Constitutional provisions," he said. Siddaramaiah said he had repeatedly stated that he would resign whenever the high command instructed him.

"The high command directed me two days ago to step down, and accordingly, I have submitted my resignation today. I got the opportunity to serve the people of Karnataka twice, for which I thank Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi & Mallikarjun Kharge," Siddaramaiah added.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, widely seen as Siddaramaiah’s likely successor, attended the meeting along with other cabinet ministers.

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Photographs released by the Chief Minister’s Office added to the growing speculation over a leadership transition. In one image, Siddaramaiah is seen embracing an emotional Shivakumar, while another shows Shivakumar touching the Chief Minister’s feet and seeking his blessings.

According to sources in the Chief Minister’s Office, Siddaramaiah sought an appointment with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot after the Congress high command reportedly asked him to pave the way for a change in leadership in the state. However, sources at Raj Bhavan said the Chief Minister had not yet sought time to meet the Governor, who has travelled to his native Indore for personal reasons.

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Amid mounting political speculation, AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, on Wednesday clarified that the Congress had neither convened a Legislature Party meeting nor taken any formal decision regarding a leadership change. He also urged the media to avoid speculation.

The Congress Legislature Party elects its leader, who subsequently becomes the Chief Minister. Surjewala, who arrived in Bengaluru on Wednesday, also met Siddaramaiah and other senior party leaders.

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The developments come after the Congress high command reportedly asked Siddaramaiah to make way for a leadership transition while offering him a central role in the party along with a Rajya Sabha seat. Reports suggest, however, that the veteran leader has not immediately accepted the proposal.

Sources indicated that Siddaramaiah may have agreed to step down after receiving a direct message from senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The Chief Minister had previously stated publicly that he would vacate the post if asked by Rahul Gandhi.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were summoned to Delhi on Tuesday, where they held a series of meetings with Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party general secretary K C Venugopal and Surjewala at the Congress headquarters.

(With PTI inputs)