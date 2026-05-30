Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar was on Saturday elected as the new leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), paving the way for him to become the next Chief Minister of the state.

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah proposed Shivakumar's name at the CLP meeting held at Vidhana Soudha. The meeting was overseen by AICC general secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala.

After the meeting, Venugopal formally announced Shivakumar's election as the new CLP leader. As Shivakumar emerged from Vidhana Soudha, supporters gathered outside raised slogans in his favour, chanting "DK, DK" and celebrating his elevation.

Shivakumar, who served as deputy chief minister in the Siddaramaiah government, will be sworn in as chief minister on June 3 at the Glass House of Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru.

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Siddaramaiah had resigned as chief minister on Thursday. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot accepted his resignation the following day and dissolved the Council of Ministers.