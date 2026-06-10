A US federal court has struck down the Trump administration's controversial $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications, delivering a major setback to President Donald Trump's efforts to reshape America's skilled immigration system.

The ruling by Judge Leo Sorokin has been welcomed by Indian diaspora groups, several US lawmakers, employers and state governments, many of whom argued that the fee would have severely disrupted industries dependent on foreign talent.

What was the $100,000 H-1B fee?

In September 2025, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation imposing a $100,000 annual fee on new H-1B visa applications.

The administration argued that the measure would discourage companies from relying on foreign workers and encourage the hiring of Americans instead.

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The fee would have been paid by sponsoring employers, dramatically increasing the cost of employing skilled foreign workers.

Why did the court strike it down?

Judge Sorokin ruled that the fee amounted to a tax and that the executive branch lacked the authority to impose such a levy without approval from Congress.

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The court found that immigration-related fees of this magnitude require explicit authorisation from lawmakers and that the administration had exceeded its powers.

In simple terms, the judge did not rule on whether the fee was good or bad policy. Instead, he concluded that the White House could not impose it on its own.

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Why is this important for Indians?

Indians are by far the largest beneficiaries of the H-1B programme.

Every year, the US issues 65,000 regular H-1B visas and an additional 20,000 visas for applicants with advanced US degrees. Indian professionals, particularly in technology, healthcare, engineering and research, receive the overwhelming majority of these visas.

Had the fee remained in place, many companies might have reconsidered sponsoring foreign workers because of the enormous additional cost.

For thousands of Indian professionals seeking jobs in the United States, the ruling removes a major financial obstacle.

Relief for US employers

The ruling has also been welcomed by employers facing labour shortages.

Technology companies rely heavily on H-1B workers for software development, artificial intelligence, engineering and research roles. Hospitals and healthcare systems use the programme to recruit doctors, nurses and specialists, especially in underserved regions.

Several lawmakers argued that the fee would have worsened staffing shortages rather than protecting American jobs.

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski said rural school districts depend on H-1B teachers, while Republican Congressman Mike Lawler noted that healthcare providers were already struggling to recruit enough workers.

Why are supporters of the fee unhappy?

The Trump administration and immigration restriction advocates maintain that the H-1B programme has been abused for years.

Critics argue that some companies use the visa programme to replace American workers with cheaper foreign labour. They contend that higher costs would discourage overuse of the system and push employers to recruit domestically.

Trump criticised the ruling, saying judges were "hurting our country very badly" and interfering with efforts to reform immigration policy.

Will the fee return?

Possibly.

The White House has already indicated it will appeal the ruling.

Administration officials point out that another federal judge previously upheld a similar measure, suggesting the issue could ultimately be decided by a higher court.

The legal battle may therefore continue for months, potentially reaching a federal appeals court and perhaps even the US Supreme Court.

Why some experts remain cautious

While immigrant advocacy groups welcomed the decision, some observers warned that the ruling does not necessarily end efforts to tighten H-1B regulations.

Sanjeev Joshipura of Indiaspora said the administration could still introduce procedural changes that make obtaining or maintaining H-1B status more difficult without violating the law.

This means future restrictions could emerge through stricter scrutiny, additional documentation requirements or other administrative measures.

What happens next?

For now, employers no longer have to pay the $100,000 fee and the court's decision restores the previous framework for H-1B applications.

However, the administration's appeal means uncertainty remains.

The broader debate over skilled immigration, labour shortages and the role of foreign workers in the US economy is far from settled. The ruling is therefore not just a victory for H-1B applicants. It is also the latest chapter in an ongoing struggle between the Trump administration, the courts and Congress over who gets to shape America's immigration policy.