At least 12 students were killed in a massive fire that swept through a coaching centre in a residential area of north Lucknow on Monday afternoon. Several others are feared trapped inside the building, according to preliminary reports.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who arrived at the spot, confirmed that 12 students have died in the fire. Although he said that the fire broke out in an animation centre, the fire department said it started in a coaching centre.

Visuals showed a youth jumping from the first floor of the building as fire engulfed the structure that houses a pet clinic as well as a centre for students.

Fourteen fire tenders, including a hydraulic platform vehicle, were deployed to control the blaze that was reported at around 3 pm from the building located at Usha Mehta Marg in Aliganj area.

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"A few casualties are suspected in the incident," a senior health department official at the site told PTI as rescue workers and others scrambled to assess the magnitude of the damage and how many people were inside at the time of the incident.

While some people were seen jumping out of the building to escape the fire, a few others were feared trapped, claimed eyewitnesses.

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Pathak said the priority was to rescue anyone trapped inside the building safely. "Different figures are coming from eyewitnesses regarding how many people may be trapped. A clear picture will emerge after some time," he said.

A police official said the local police reached the spot immediately after receiving information, and teams from nearby fire stations were rushed with water tenders and firefighting equipment. Later, NDRF, SDRF, and civil defence teams also joined the rescue operation.

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Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Babloo Kumar, who was at the spot, confirmed that a couple of people jumped from the building in order to escape from the fire.

He said it was unclear at the moment if there was any death in the incident. He added that fire personnel had also entered the building from the adjoining structure after breaking a wall, as heavy smoke was making the rescue operation challenging.

"A proper search operation is underway. Our priority is to take the injured to the hospital, ensure their best possible treatment and safely evacuate everyone," Pathak said. He said that hospitals, ambulances, and medical teams were ready, and that arrangements had been made for the treatment of any injured students.

The deputy chief minister said the three-storey building housed a pet shop on the ground floor and an animation centre on the upper floor.

Eyewitnesses said some firefighters entered the building with wet blankets, and some injured persons were taken to the hospital in ambulances.