New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set for a major overhaul, with the Education Ministry announcing a series of measures to strengthen the examination system following a string of controversies over question paper errors and the NEET-UG paper leak.

The revamp includes a four-tier question paper checking system, the removal of 600 experts from the examination team, induction of new specialists and enhanced security at NTA offices with the deployment of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel.

The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday. The minister directed officials to ensure that all necessary security and infrastructure measures are in place for the smooth and fair conduct of examinations.

Following the minister's directions, NTA Director General Abhishek Singh briefed the ministry on the measures the agency has already taken.

600 experts removed, new team being inducted

As part of the overhaul, the NTA has revamped its examination team, removing 600 experts and onboarding new ones, the Education Ministry said. A four-tier system for checking question papers will also be introduced to strengthen scrutiny and minimise errors. Around 20-25 officials are expected to be inducted within the next two to three weeks, with a further recruitment and induction plan also under review. The agency is also bringing in domain specialists from the private sector for areas such as cybersecurity, psychometrics and question paper design.

Ten professional leadership positions, including chief technology officer, chief finance officer, chief information security officer (CISO), general manager (test security) and general manager (research and development and psychometrics), have been advertised, and the onboarding process is underway.

NTA office to shift, CISF security planned

The ministry has also directed the NTA to move its offices to new premises on a war footing, with security to be strengthened through CISF deployment.

According to sources, the NTA office in Delhi is likely to be shifted from Okhla to Minto Road. The ministry has further directed a complete overhaul of the agency's confidential operations architecture. This includes strengthening secluded rooms, air-gapped systems and device-deposit protocols.

The agency has also been asked to conduct a comprehensive audit of all examination processes and submit a report detailing the corrective measures taken.

Overhaul follows UGC-NET, NEET controversies

The measures come amid mounting criticism of the NTA following errors reported in the UGC-NET examination and the earlier NEET-UG paper leak controversy. The agency faced renewed criticism after it announced on Sunday that three UGC-NET papers would be re-conducted following complaints about multiple errors.

The NTA said a committee examined the complaints and identified anomalies in the English, Commerce and Sociology papers. It recommended re-conducting the examinations to ensure a fair and error-free test.

The UGC-NET English and Commerce papers will be re-conducted on September 9, while the Sociology paper will be held on September 10. The agency conducted the UGC-NET examination from June 22 to 30 across 87 subjects to award junior research fellowships, determine eligibility for assistant professorships, and assess admission to PhD programmes.

(With PTI inputs)